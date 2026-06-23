ETV Bharat / bharat

No Decision Yet On Revised Schedule Of IBCA Summit

New Delhi: The revised schedule for the maiden International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit will be planned after taking note of the situation of Ebola in Africa, sources said. The Summit is likely to be held only after the situation subsides, as currently it is not yet normal, they said.

Earlier, the two-day Summit was slated to be held from June 1 in the national capital. This was scheduled alongside the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit, while taking note that several African nations host big cats and play a key role in global initiatives towards conservation, ecological sustainability, and biodiversity protection.

Taking note of the health situation in Africa, a decision was made in consultation with the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission to postpone the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit. It was also decided that the first IBCA Summit will be rescheduled.

This decision was taken to ensure active participation from all Range countries, including those in Africa, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The IBCA is an inter-governmental international organisation headquartered in India, established for the conservation of seven big cats like tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, puma and jaguar.

In addition to India, the countries that have signed the IBCA include Bhutan, Nepal, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. All together, there are 25 signatory countries and five Observer countries. A top source in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on being asked about whether any date has been finalised for the IBCA Summit, told ETV Bharat, "No date has been decided yet."

"The main event is India–Africa Forum Summit. Whenever this Summit takes place, back-to-back the IBCA Summit will be held," the source said.

Referring to the health situation in Africa, the source further said, "The situation is still not normal. Once it subsides, then the situation would be reviewed. Accordingly, then the Summit would be scheduled."