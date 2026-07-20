ETV Bharat / bharat

No Decision Yet On Petrol Blending Beyond 20% Ethanol, Says Minister

MoS Suresh Gopi speaks in Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government has not yet decided to raise ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20 per cent level, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told the Rajya Sabha on Monday, adding that any future increase would follow further scientific study and consultation with industry.

"So far, no decision has been taken by the government for increasing ethanol blending with petrol beyond 20 per cent," Gopi said in a written reply to a question. Any move higher would come "only after detailed scientific and technical studies and consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies and research institutions," he said.

Gopi said India reached the 20 per cent blending target five years ahead of schedule, with average blending rising from about 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 20 per cent in the 2025-26 supply year, after more than two decades of phased rollout.

Since 2014-15, he said, the programme has saved over 1.97 trillion rupees in foreign exchange, displaced nearly 316 lakh tonnes of crude oil, avoided about 952 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and generated more than Rs 1.66 lakh crore in additional farmer income.

The minister said the government had received no "widespread or substantiated complaints" from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer groups over engine failure, fuel-pump problems, corrosion or water contamination linked to E20 fuel, though it had taken note of concerns raised in media and on social media and examined them scientifically.

More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars - including many built before E20 certification - have run on E15-plus and E19-E20 fuel for over three-and-a-half and two-and-a-half years respectively "without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown," Gopi said.

He cited service data from one leading four-wheeler maker covering 2.84 crore vehicles in 2025-26, including 1.5 crore non-E20-certified vehicles, which found no damage linked to the fuel, and said a leading two-wheeler maker reported similar findings.