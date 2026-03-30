ETV Bharat / bharat

No Decision On NPR During Census: Registrar General; Announces Phase I Dates For All States & UTs Barring Bengal

New Delhi: The Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan on Monday said that no decision has been taken to update the National Population Register (NPR) in India while conducting the 8th Census since Independence, which is scheduled to begin soon.

“Neither any decision has been taken to update the NPR, nor will the forthcoming Census operations have any link with the NPR process,” said Narayan.

In 2020, the Government had decided to update the NPR database (pan-India, excluding Assam), along with the house listing phase of Census 2021 — which was set to be held between April-September, 2020 — but the work was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ETV Bharat had earlier reported that a pre-test on NPR updation was undertaken in selected areas of all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the Census pretest.

The last time the Government prepared the NPR of all ‘usual residents’ of the country was in 2010.

Interacting with reporters in the national capital, ahead of the beginning of house listing and housing census (HLO) from April 1, Narayan said Census 2027 will be conducted via digital means.

Data To Be Collected Via Mobile App

“Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, including Phase I — house listing and housing census — between April-September, 2026, over a period of 30 days, as per the convenience of respective states and UTs. It will be followed by Phase II — population enumeration (PE), done in February 2027, except for the UT of Ladakh, snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — where it will be done in September, 2026,” said Narayan.

To ensure that the Census operation is error free, Narayan said, “Data will be collected via mobile app. Although there is an option of self enumeration for the public, Census officials will ascertain the data before incorporating it in the digital data set.”