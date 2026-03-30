No Decision On NPR During Census: Registrar General; Announces Phase I Dates For All States & UTs Barring Bengal
Hope Bengal government issues notification before September, when Phase II begins for population and caste census with separate questionnaire: RGI Mrityunjay Narayan
Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan on Monday said that no decision has been taken to update the National Population Register (NPR) in India while conducting the 8th Census since Independence, which is scheduled to begin soon.
“Neither any decision has been taken to update the NPR, nor will the forthcoming Census operations have any link with the NPR process,” said Narayan.
In 2020, the Government had decided to update the NPR database (pan-India, excluding Assam), along with the house listing phase of Census 2021 — which was set to be held between April-September, 2020 — but the work was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
ETV Bharat had earlier reported that a pre-test on NPR updation was undertaken in selected areas of all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the Census pretest.
The last time the Government prepared the NPR of all ‘usual residents’ of the country was in 2010.
Interacting with reporters in the national capital, ahead of the beginning of house listing and housing census (HLO) from April 1, Narayan said Census 2027 will be conducted via digital means.
Data To Be Collected Via Mobile App
“Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, including Phase I — house listing and housing census — between April-September, 2026, over a period of 30 days, as per the convenience of respective states and UTs. It will be followed by Phase II — population enumeration (PE), done in February 2027, except for the UT of Ladakh, snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — where it will be done in September, 2026,” said Narayan.
To ensure that the Census operation is error free, Narayan said, “Data will be collected via mobile app. Although there is an option of self enumeration for the public, Census officials will ascertain the data before incorporating it in the digital data set.”
Stating that self-enumeration is a secure web-based facility through which respondents can enter their information online in 16 languages before the door-to-door survey, Narayan said enumerators will collect and submit data directly through a mobile app, using their smartphones.
A Digital Census
"As the Census will be conducted digitally, we expect to get a good amount of data by 2027, which will strengthen the roadmap of future policy and planning,” he added.
He said a set of 34 questions have been prepared, which will be asked during the house listing and housing census. “A separate set of questions connected to caste and religion will also be asked during the population census, which will start from September this year,” he further said.
The house listing and housing census provides data on housing conditions, amenities available and assets possessed by a household. “It provides the frame for Phase II of the Census,” said Narayan, adding that the population enumeration (PE) will gather data on demographic, socio-cultural and economic parameters, along with migration and fertility characteristics of individuals from each household.
Phase I: Self-Enumeration, Followed By Housing Census
“Before the start of the house listing and housing census, each state and UT will get 15 days time for self-enumeration,” said Narayan, before going on to announce the relevant dates for each state/UT, except West Bengal.
When asked about the status of West Bengal, Narayan said the Census commissioner is in touch with the state government. “We hope the state government will issue the notification before September,” said Narayan.
He also said an elaborate arrangement for training of Census functionaries has been made for the work. “100 National Trainers have been trained by subject matter experts, who have trained about 2,000 Master Trainers. These Master Trainers are training about 45,000 Field Trainers, who in turn will train about 31 Lakh Enumerators and Supervisors, in about 80,000 batches. All possible training materials have been prepared in regional languages, to ensure that our last-mile footsoldiers — the Enumerators and Supervisors — do not face difficulty in collecting quality data in a timely manner,” he said.