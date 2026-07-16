No Data Was Stolen From Kudankulam: Nuclear Power Plant Management Clarifies
The administration has also clarified that the documents allegedly stolen by World Leaks do not contain any information related to nuclear safety. Reports R Manikantan
Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant administration on Thursday clarified that no data related to nuclear safety aspects was stolen.
Scientist Prateek Agarwal, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), in a statement issued here said, "The contract was awarded to Reliance Infra Limited through a public tender in 2018. The contract covers engineering, procurement/supply, construction and commissioning of public service facilities. Therefore, the contract is not related to nuclear safety systems. Furthermore, only certain drawings and technical specifications were provided to the NBCIL bidders based on this tender."
"This data has no connection with the Nuclear Safety Authority. There have been reports that such data has been stolen by hackers," added Agarwal.
"That is, the documents allegedly stolen by the organization World Leaks do not contain any information related to nuclear safety. They are only information related to ordinary public service facilities. Therefore, there is no impact on the nuclear power plant," he claimed.
A nuclear power plant has been set up and is operating with Russian assistance in Kudankulam area of Tirunelveli district. At present, 1,000 MW of electricity is being generated here through reactors 1 and 2. In addition, reactors 3, 4, 5 and 6 are being built to meet future electricity needs.
Of these, the construction of the third and fourth nuclear reactors has reached the final stage. The construction of these reactors has been underway for over 10 years.
In this situation, shocking information was revealed that a hacker group called 'World Leaks' had stolen security information related to the second and third nuclear reactors, and that the organisation was using that security information to threaten the management of the Mumbai-based Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).
The private company YOTTA, which is affiliated with the Reliance Group, has been contracted to build the third and fourth nuclear reactors. It is said that the security information was stolen from a server maintained by that company by hacking it.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the controversy surrounding the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) was unrelated to the strategic facility itself and questioned the need for a review when no actual incident had taken place. (With inputs from Surabhi Gupta)