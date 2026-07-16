ETV Bharat / bharat

No Data Was Stolen From Kudankulam: Nuclear Power Plant Management Clarifies

Tirunelveli: The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant administration on Thursday clarified that no data related to nuclear safety aspects was stolen.

Scientist Prateek Agarwal, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), in a statement issued here said, "The contract was awarded to Reliance Infra Limited through a public tender in 2018. The contract covers engineering, procurement/supply, construction and commissioning of public service facilities. Therefore, the contract is not related to nuclear safety systems. Furthermore, only certain drawings and technical specifications were provided to the NBCIL bidders based on this tender."

"This data has no connection with the Nuclear Safety Authority. There have been reports that such data has been stolen by hackers," added Agarwal.

"That is, the documents allegedly stolen by the organization World Leaks do not contain any information related to nuclear safety. They are only information related to ordinary public service facilities. Therefore, there is no impact on the nuclear power plant," he claimed.

A nuclear power plant has been set up and is operating with Russian assistance in Kudankulam area of ​​Tirunelveli district. At present, 1,000 MW of electricity is being generated here through reactors 1 and 2. In addition, reactors 3, 4, 5 and 6 are being built to meet future electricity needs.