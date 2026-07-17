ETV Bharat / bharat

No Court On First, Third Saturdays: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said it is deferring the implementation of its decision to hold court on the first and third Saturdays of every month. In a notification, the high court administration said a committee constituted by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya would look into the issue.

"It has been resolved by the hon'ble full court in its meeting held on 09.07.2026 that the earlier decision of the hon'ble full court dated 22.12.2025 issued vide notification.. dated 15.01.2026 declaring the first and third Saturdays of every month as court sitting days for this court be deferred, and a committee constituted by hon'ble chief justice shall look into all relevant aspects in this regard," the notification said.

Earlier, on January 15, the high court administration notified that following a decision taken by the full court on December 22, 2025, it would hold court on the first and third Saturdays of every month. Until then, the high court had five working days weekly, barring Saturday and Sunday.