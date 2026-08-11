ETV Bharat / bharat

No Country Can Realise Its Potential Without Strong Institutions: Former Diplomat

India’s rise as a global power will depend as much on the strength of its institutions and leadership as on its economic and military might, says former diplomat Rajiv Dogra, as he reflects on the warning signs of national decline, the changing global order. In an exclusive interview with Saurabh Shukla of ETV Bharat, on his new book How Nations Fail and the Unmaking of America’s World, he discusses America’s waning influence, China’s rise, Pakistan’s intentions and the growing pressure on democratic institutions and the media.

He also argues that India’s next phase of growth will depend not only on economic and strategic strength but also on empowering its young, protecting institutions and keeping alive the freedom to question, debate and disagree.

ETV Bharat: What are the first signs that a country is starting to decline? Does it begin with economic trouble, or with weak institutions and poor leadership?

It's a combination of all three, because if the leadership is good, the economy is unlikely to decline. But, you know, there can be a number of circumstances for decline, it's not just these three. For example, if a country goes to war, like America is now, or Ukraine and Russia, or Iran and America, it's definitely a sign of decline, irrespective of whether it is a major decline that can ruin a country, or a minor roadblock that can be adjusted later.

After the Vietnam War, or the US war on Vietnam, that latter took some time, but it has recovered extremely well, economically, as also in every other sense. Whereas the US has not really regained its position in the world in terms of the GDP it had before the Vietnam War. Please remember that after 1945, USA accounted for 50 per cent of global GDP. Today, it is just around 25 per cent. So the decline has been steady.

ETVB: Your 'Bangaram Devi model' says leaders should be judged by the people they serve. How should we actually measure a leader’s performance?

Well, the Bangaram Devi model really is a combination of democracy and the principle of recall. You've elected someone as God. In case the God does not perform well, they have this annual ritual of making a judgment and then casting it to the back of the temple, as Gods that have failed.

Some parliamentary democracies have thought of this, but not actually tried it. It is very difficult to implement because leaders or MPs, wherever they are, whichever country they are, would not want their performance to be assessed, because it can at times be subjective, making it difficult for them personally.

But the Bangaram Devi model is really the ideal solution, because it keeps Gods and human beings on the guard, under perpetual watch.

ETVB: Why do democracies keep choosing leaders who become too powerful and stop listening to criticism?

Yes, democracy is theoretically the right choice, but practically it is flawed, mostly because leaders do not live up to the expectations of the people. Of course, people should also be blamed because they made the wrong choice, but if they have a plate where the choice is limited, let's say, to 3-4 candidates who are equally bad or equally successful in deceiving the people with their promised performance, then people can't be blamed, because people can only choose from the options given to them.

ETVB: Can a democracy fail even when elections continue? What happens when institutions, media and dissent become weak?

Institutions and media are really the guardrails, the protectors of people's expectations. So, when they start bending over backwards, democracy has very little chance. Ultimately, besides the vote of the people — which, for various reasons, can never be perfect — it is the institutions and the media that have a vital role to play continuously. People elect once in 4-5 years, but institutions and media run 24x7. If they lack spine, the nation suffers.

ETVB: Are reels and short videos making us less informed? Is this just a change in technology, or a real threat to informed citizenry?

Mainstream media was never perfect. It has always faced criticism for dependence on advertising or government pressure, whether in Turkey, America or elsewhere. But despite its limitations, it was at least part of the solution.

Today, the bigger problem is the decline of leadership. Around the world, we are seeing a shortage of leaders with the stature and vision of figures like de Gaulle, Nasser, Sadat or Tito. Their methods may be debated, but they had a clear sense of where they wanted to take their countries.

Social media, though, does one important thing: It gives ordinary people a platform to express their anger and frustration. But we must distinguish between a continuous institution and a spontaneous outpouring. A person posts something on X or Facebook goes back to daily life afterwards. Sometimes, as we have seen with recent protests, those individual voices come together and turn into mass action, but such movements can also be temporary.

Therefore, social media has its limitations, even though it remains one of the least restrictive platforms available today. The other concern is intellectual decline. Earlier, people read newspapers and books, had time to reflect on what they had read and then formed their own opinions. Today constant images, reels and short-form content can capture our attention so completely that we stop thinking beyond what is immediately in front of us. In that sense, the digital age can create a kind of intellectual arrest.

ETVB: Is America going through a temporary phase of political uncertainty, or is its global influence genuinely declining?

America’s image has evolved from the ‘ugly American’ to one of an overbearing and self-interested power. After the Cold War, it believed it could impose liberalism and capitalism as solutions for the world, but countries resisted that approach. At the same time, America saw a decline in strong leadership. Leaders after Kennedy lacked his clarity and judgment.