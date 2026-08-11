No Country Can Realise Its Potential Without Strong Institutions: Former Diplomat
India’s rise will depend as much on its institutions and leadership as on its economic and military might, Rajiv Dogra tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
India’s rise as a global power will depend as much on the strength of its institutions and leadership as on its economic and military might, says former diplomat Rajiv Dogra, as he reflects on the warning signs of national decline, the changing global order. In an exclusive interview with Saurabh Shukla of ETV Bharat, on his new book How Nations Fail and the Unmaking of America’s World, he discusses America’s waning influence, China’s rise, Pakistan’s intentions and the growing pressure on democratic institutions and the media.
He also argues that India’s next phase of growth will depend not only on economic and strategic strength but also on empowering its young, protecting institutions and keeping alive the freedom to question, debate and disagree.
ETV Bharat: What are the first signs that a country is starting to decline? Does it begin with economic trouble, or with weak institutions and poor leadership?
It's a combination of all three, because if the leadership is good, the economy is unlikely to decline. But, you know, there can be a number of circumstances for decline, it's not just these three. For example, if a country goes to war, like America is now, or Ukraine and Russia, or Iran and America, it's definitely a sign of decline, irrespective of whether it is a major decline that can ruin a country, or a minor roadblock that can be adjusted later.
After the Vietnam War, or the US war on Vietnam, that latter took some time, but it has recovered extremely well, economically, as also in every other sense. Whereas the US has not really regained its position in the world in terms of the GDP it had before the Vietnam War. Please remember that after 1945, USA accounted for 50 per cent of global GDP. Today, it is just around 25 per cent. So the decline has been steady.
ETVB: Your 'Bangaram Devi model' says leaders should be judged by the people they serve. How should we actually measure a leader’s performance?
Well, the Bangaram Devi model really is a combination of democracy and the principle of recall. You've elected someone as God. In case the God does not perform well, they have this annual ritual of making a judgment and then casting it to the back of the temple, as Gods that have failed.
Some parliamentary democracies have thought of this, but not actually tried it. It is very difficult to implement because leaders or MPs, wherever they are, whichever country they are, would not want their performance to be assessed, because it can at times be subjective, making it difficult for them personally.
But the Bangaram Devi model is really the ideal solution, because it keeps Gods and human beings on the guard, under perpetual watch.
ETVB: Why do democracies keep choosing leaders who become too powerful and stop listening to criticism?
Yes, democracy is theoretically the right choice, but practically it is flawed, mostly because leaders do not live up to the expectations of the people. Of course, people should also be blamed because they made the wrong choice, but if they have a plate where the choice is limited, let's say, to 3-4 candidates who are equally bad or equally successful in deceiving the people with their promised performance, then people can't be blamed, because people can only choose from the options given to them.
ETVB: Can a democracy fail even when elections continue? What happens when institutions, media and dissent become weak?
Institutions and media are really the guardrails, the protectors of people's expectations. So, when they start bending over backwards, democracy has very little chance. Ultimately, besides the vote of the people — which, for various reasons, can never be perfect — it is the institutions and the media that have a vital role to play continuously. People elect once in 4-5 years, but institutions and media run 24x7. If they lack spine, the nation suffers.
ETVB: Are reels and short videos making us less informed? Is this just a change in technology, or a real threat to informed citizenry?
Mainstream media was never perfect. It has always faced criticism for dependence on advertising or government pressure, whether in Turkey, America or elsewhere. But despite its limitations, it was at least part of the solution.
Today, the bigger problem is the decline of leadership. Around the world, we are seeing a shortage of leaders with the stature and vision of figures like de Gaulle, Nasser, Sadat or Tito. Their methods may be debated, but they had a clear sense of where they wanted to take their countries.
Social media, though, does one important thing: It gives ordinary people a platform to express their anger and frustration. But we must distinguish between a continuous institution and a spontaneous outpouring. A person posts something on X or Facebook goes back to daily life afterwards. Sometimes, as we have seen with recent protests, those individual voices come together and turn into mass action, but such movements can also be temporary.
Therefore, social media has its limitations, even though it remains one of the least restrictive platforms available today. The other concern is intellectual decline. Earlier, people read newspapers and books, had time to reflect on what they had read and then formed their own opinions. Today constant images, reels and short-form content can capture our attention so completely that we stop thinking beyond what is immediately in front of us. In that sense, the digital age can create a kind of intellectual arrest.
ETVB: Is America going through a temporary phase of political uncertainty, or is its global influence genuinely declining?
America’s image has evolved from the ‘ugly American’ to one of an overbearing and self-interested power. After the Cold War, it believed it could impose liberalism and capitalism as solutions for the world, but countries resisted that approach. At the same time, America saw a decline in strong leadership. Leaders after Kennedy lacked his clarity and judgment.
The situation worsened under Biden and now Trump. Trump’s erratic, self interested approach is hurting America’s global standing. The country has faced setbacks before, but this time it seems to have little space to recover before another crisis or decision emerges.
ETVB: China is now America’s biggest challenger. What are China’s biggest weaknesses, and what does its growing power mean for India?
The problem in any assessment of China is that it's a very closed society. Some people are ecstatic about China, its rise and its power and its potential, but then it is more in the realm of guesswork and wishful thinking by some. The fact is that within the last few years, China has done what no other country in history was able to do, whether in terms of defense, manufacture, AI or the frontiers of technology.
It's almost racing ahead of America in some sectors, and is trying to catch up quickly with America in other sectors. Whether it does so uniformly and over an extended period of time remains to be seen. Whether it becomes the sole superpower like America has been for some time, remains to be seen and I personally have doubts about that.
ETVB: Is the world heading towards a US-China rivalry, or a more multipolar world where countries like India have greater freedom to act?
Bipolar certainly, but bipolar with qualification. The world may be moving towards bipolarity, but China is not yet in America’s league. America has global alliances, investments, aid and military bases, while China’s influence remains largely commercial. The idea of a multipolar world is also overstated. A true global power needs strategic autonomy and the ability to take independent decisions — something very few countries beyond America and China currently possess.
ETVB: India has a strong civilisational legacy. What does India need to build to turn that into real global power?
The civilisational heritage has been an excellent gift from our past to our present and it has also been very helpful. India’s civilisational strength helped it retain its identity through centuries of colonialism and later gave it a moral voice against racism and colonialism. After Independence, self reliance and strong leadership helped the country rebuild despite Partition.
Unlike many other decolonised nations, India has maintained steady economic, social, educational and cultural progress. But becoming a global pole will require greater self-reliance, especially in defence and the economy.
ETVB: Looking back at COVID-19, what did India get right, and where did we fail — especially in protecting vulnerable people?
What India got right ultimately was that it was able to provide vaccine to everyone, or almost everyone.
And not only that, it was also able to share its stocks with many countries of the world, in opposition to the Western world, which was very miserly and self-centred in that respect. So, India certainly got that right. But what India got wrong was the avoidance of suffering.
ETVB: In your book, you talk about political dishonesty. So where should we draw the line between political messaging and misinformation? When does political spin become dangerous for democracy?
Misinformation can seriously weaken a country because it prevents leaders from seeing reality. The Soviet Union is a classic example. Officials kept sending false reports to the Kremlin, creating the impression that everything was fine when people were facing shortages and hardship. That disconnect eventually contributed to the country’s collapse.
If we talk about US-Iran, the same danger exists when leaders constantly claim success, despite facts suggesting otherwise. Over time, people lose trust and begin questioning what they are being told. The lesson is simple… Misinformation may work temporarily, but reality eventually catches up. Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper claiming ‘victory on all fronts’ on December 16, 1971, while its Army was surrendering in Bangladesh is perhaps the clearest example. This last for very short span of time.
ETVB: You have closely followed Pakistan and served in Karachi. After Operation Sindoor, do you see any real chance of a stable India-Pakistan relationship? And what is the biggest geopolitical mistake India must avoid in the next decade?
Frankly, no. India should be cautious about the recent Turkey-Saudi Arabia-Pakistan pact, particularly because it includes intelligence sharing and possible access to military equipment. Pakistan is the most likely to use such an alliance against India, especially given its close ties with China.
India’s main concern, however should not be its own intentions but the intentions and actions of others. China has been accused of gradually changing facts on the ground, while Pakistan has repeatedly used terrorism to hurt India. India has no interest in conquering Lahore or Beijing. Its strategy should therefore focus on preventing provocation, protecting its interests and ensuring that its diplomacy and defence remain strong.
ETVB: You end the book with hope. Could suggest just three things India must do now to become a leading global power?
Any country that wants to become a global power must first empower its young people by giving them skills and the freedom to dream. It must also strengthen institutions, respect dissent and allow the media to develop a spine. Societies prosper when people can debate, criticise and express themselves freely. If that freedom is restricted, a country can never fully realise its potential.