ETV Bharat / bharat

No Country Can Be Successful If Its Women Do Not Express Themselves: Rahul

New Delhi: No country can be successful and remain stunted if its women do not express themselves, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said it is important to bring women back into the conversation and allow them to do what they want to do.

His remarks in an Instagram post came as an addition to his reply made during his Thursday's "Ask Me Anything" session. Gandhi on Friday said, "I was thinking to myself that the energy of India's women is trapped, is not allowed to express itself, is not allowed to imagine.

"To me, no country can be successful if the women in that country are not expressing themselves. I think a lot of my politics and a lot of what politics should be in this country is in making people understand that our country is stunted, incomplete, without the expression of our women," Gandhi said in his video on Instagram.

The Congress leader asserted that it is not just about women doing well in business or in the political system, but about them being able to express themselves in their homes and walk the streets comfortably.

"That is them putting a point of view that many others don't agree with, that is them questioning their parents, their husbands, their brothers, sisters, whatever. So a certain amount of freedom from this patriarchy, from the rigid control that India's men impose on their women, is required if India has to really develop," the former Congress chief said.