No Conclusive Data To Show Direct Link Of Death Exclusively With Air Pollution: MoS Health

Proceedings underway in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution, Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases, Jadhav said in a written reply.

The health effects of air pollution are a synergistic manifestation of factors, which include food habits, occupational habits, socioeconomic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc., of the individuals.

The government of India has taken several steps to address air pollution issues, he said. The National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) has been implemented with an objective to create awareness, capacity building, health sector preparedness and response and partnerships related activities on climate sensitive health issues since 2019, according to the reply.

Under NPCCHH, the government of India has developed a “Health Adaptation Plan" on issues related to air pollution, Jadhav said. It has also developed a “State Action Plan” on climate change and human health for all 36 states and UTs. The state-specific action plan contains a dedicated chapter on air pollution, which suggests interventions to reduce the impact.

The health ministry issues public health advisories to states and UTs, suggesting ways to reduce the impact of air pollution, while nationwide public awareness campaigns are organised in coordination with the states annually for World Environment Day (June 5), International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (September 7) and National Pollution Control Day (December 2), the reply said.