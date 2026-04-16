ETV Bharat / bharat

No Compromise On Statehood: Kargil Leaders Turn Down Territorial Council Proposal

Srinagar: Rejecting the proposal of a territorial or regional council for Ladakh, leadership in Kargil has urged the central government to resume dialogue over statehood and the Sixth Schedule.

Talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two key groups spearheading the movement for statehood and the Sixth Schedule in the Ladakh union territory, have been stalled since the last meeting on February 4.

Despite the MHA’s promise of resuming the talks within a fortnight since then, there is no further action from the MHA, said KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai. “We have been engaging in talks with the MHA in good faith since 2021 and we continue to do so,” he said.

According to Asgar, the two Ladakh bodies will not give up on their core demands, including statehood and the Sixth Schedule, as they are non-negotiable. “We are not in favour of empowering territorial or regional council and reject the proposal outright. If the government of India brings any is any new proposal other than a council-based framework, Apex and KDA are ready to talk and discuss that,” he said alongside Ladakh Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan and KDA’s senior leader Sajad Kargili.

The development comes following the KDA’s maiden meeting with the newly appointed Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in the district. Referring to the meeting, Karbalai said that they conveyed to MHA through LG to resume dialogue immediately with KDA and the Apex Body if they are serious and sincere.