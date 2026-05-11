ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Compensation For Victims Who Turn Hostile In Criminal Cases', Rules Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that a victim who turns hostile in a criminal case and does not support the prosecution cannot be granted compensation under the government’s victim compensation scheme.

The court set aside an order of a trial court that had directed payment of Rs 3 lakh compensation to a victim in a rape case despite her turning hostile during the trial. Justice V Srishananda passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority challenging the compensation order issued by the trial court.

The High Court observed that the accused in the case had been acquitted based on the hostile testimony of the victim. The bench noted that when a victim fails to support the prosecution case and gives evidence contrary to earlier statements, the trial judge has no authority to direct compensation under the victim compensation scheme.

The court further stated that the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority also functions as the Principal and District Sessions Judge and is expected to independently examine all aspects of a case before recommending compensation. The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority had issued several circulars emphasizing that such authorities should not function mechanically like a “post office” while processing compensation recommendations.

Despite the guidelines, the District Legal Services Authority had recommended compensation in the present case without properly considering the circumstances, the court said.