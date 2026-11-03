ETV Bharat / bharat

No Comment On Nobel Peace Prize For Navi Pillay: MEA Spokesperson, 2 Weeks After Announcement

An artist painting a portrait of Navi Pillay in Mumbai ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday declined to comment of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay. Asked about India's response to the recognition, nearly two weeks after the announcement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "I have no comments to offer."

The question was raised during the Ministry's bi-weekly briefing on November 3. The official X handle of the Nobel Prize shared a post on November 2 that the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay, for her efforts to promote peace and international law.