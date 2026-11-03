No Comment On Nobel Peace Prize For Navi Pillay: MEA Spokesperson, 2 Weeks After Announcement
Shashi Tharoor had termed the government's silence petty and churlish, saying India should take pride whenever an Indian-origin person receives global recognition, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday declined to comment of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay. Asked about India's response to the recognition, nearly two weeks after the announcement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "I have no comments to offer."
The question was raised during the Ministry's bi-weekly briefing on November 3. The official X handle of the Nobel Prize shared a post on November 2 that the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay, for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
The post further says that born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion. A common thread runs from her early work, defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid, to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time.
Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to victims of violence and conflict. In a call with the Norwegian Nobel Committee, shortly after the announcement, Pillay said the prize is a recognition for all jurists who work with international law.
The Indian government’s silence regarding this year's Nobel Peace Prize has drawn criticism from Opposition leaders. Talking to ETV Bharat on October 16, 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed the silence petty and churlish, saying India should take pride whenever someone of Indian origin receives global recognition. He also described the government's lack of response as disappointing.
Diplomatic observers believe that the absence of a congratulatory message may reflect a calibrated foreign policy approach, rather than an outright snub. These decisions are generally assessed by the MEA on the basis of India's interests and diplomatic considerations, with the level of warmth and the nature of the response decided on a case-by-case basis. In this instance, the MEA may have chosen to maintain a neutral position, rather than publicly associate itself with the recognition.
Also Read:
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- Nobel Peace Laureate Defends International Justice As It Comes Under US Criticism
- Who Is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? The Anti-Apartheid Pioneer Who Won The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize