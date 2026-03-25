ETV Bharat / bharat

No Coercive Action Over Listing On Facebook Marketplace Without Hearing Meta: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) not to take any coercive action against Meta Platforms Inc over any unauthorised listing on Facebook marketplace without giving the US-based social media giant an opportunity to present its stand.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while dealing with Meta's petition against a CCPA order imposing a Rs 10 lakh penalty on it for alleged unauthorised sale and listing of walkie-talkies on the Facebook Marketplace, said the platform cannot be penalised by giving "vague and omnibus" directions.

The senior counsel for Meta said that in compliance with the order, the platform was not permitting any listings for walkie-talkies on the marketplace but objected to the other "omnibus" directions to it, including ensuring that no other product requiring statutory approval/ certification was listed or sold without due approvals.

The counsel for the Centre defended the order and submitted that the CCPA was legally empowered to pass the directions.

"The court, however, finds that the petitioner could not be penalised on account of any vague or omnibus directions which seem to have been issued in paragraph 43(b) (of the order). Unless the act of the petitioner is clearly in violation of any applicable rules or regulations, the petitioner cannot be penalised," said Justice Kaurav.

"It would mean that before taking any coercive step or any other action, the petitioner would be given due opportunity (of being heard). Paragraph 43(b) stands clarified," the judge stated.

The court granted the petitioner liberty to approach the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) with its grievance that the CCPA lacks jurisdiction over it because it is not an e-commerce platform.

The petitioner is granted liberty to raise the issue before the NCDRC by filing an appeal, the court said. Meta's senior counsel sought liberty from the court to raise objections against the levy of penalty and directions for self-audit before the NCDRC.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Meta, argued that Facebook was a social media platform and Facebook Marketplace was merely a feature to facilitate users to sell their products.

Datar said it was not undertaking any commercial activity and Facebook did not charge any commission for it. He also objected to the CCPA invoking the Information Technology Rules in its order, saying it has no authority in that domain.