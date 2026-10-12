No Coercive Action Against People Linked To Punjab Government: SC In Corruption Case
The order was on a Punjab government plea seeking stay on a high court direction for CBI to probe corruption allegations.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to refrain from taking any coercive action against people linked to the Punjab government. The Central agency is probing allegations of corruption against high-ranking officials.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Senior advocates Vikas Singh and Sidharth Luthra appeared for the Punjab government.
The bench passed the order on a plea by the Punjab government, seeking a stay on a Punjab and Haryana High Court direction to the CBI, to probe corruption allegations against people linked to the state government, and to submit a report within two months.
The bench issued a notice to the Centre, CBI, ED and others. "We are not staying the FIR. We are saying no coercive steps may be taken," the bench said.
Last week, the state government moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's direction, which stemmed from a petition filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf. The allegations include cash for transfers and cash for getting favourable policies.
The petitioner argued that no action has been taken yet, even after the Enforcement Directorate had sent communications to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.
It was further argued before the High Court that the allegations warranted an independent investigation as they raised serious questions about the state government's functioning.
The HC also directed the Punjab Police and the government to hand over all documents pertaining to the case to the CBI.
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