ETV Bharat / bharat

No Coercive Action Against People Linked To Punjab Government: SC In Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to refrain from taking any coercive action against people linked to the Punjab government. The Central agency is probing allegations of corruption against high-ranking officials.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Senior advocates Vikas Singh and Sidharth Luthra appeared for the Punjab government.

The bench passed the order on a plea by the Punjab government, seeking a stay on a Punjab and Haryana High Court direction to the CBI, to probe corruption allegations against people linked to the state government, and to submit a report within two months.

The bench issued a notice to the Centre, CBI, ED and others. "We are not staying the FIR. We are saying no coercive steps may be taken," the bench said.

Last week, the state government moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's direction, which stemmed from a petition filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf. The allegations include cash for transfers and cash for getting favourable policies.