ETV Bharat / bharat

No Coercive Action Against Nearly 4,500 Homebuyers Of Stalled Bengaluru Project: SC

New Delhi: In a relief to approximately 4,500 homebuyers of a stalled residential project in Bengaluru, the Supreme Court directed on Thursday that there shall be no coercive action against them till the possession of their homes is given, as they have already paid 95 per cent of the sale consideration to the real-estate firm that is now facing insolvency proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay M Nuli, who appeared in the court for Vikas Singh Bhadoriya and other homebuyers, and said that, in the meantime, they can approach either the Karnataka High Court or the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, with their grievances.

Bhadoriya and 25 others, in a petition filed through lawyer Govind Jee, had sought judicial intervention to safeguard their investments, facilitate the completion of unfinished apartments and provide temporary relief from bank loan instalments during the insolvency proceedings against developer Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Private Limited, which is facing insolvency proceedings before the NCLT.

The senior lawyer said nearly 4,500 homebuyers have paid almost 95 per cent of the sale consideration and the possession of their residential flats was to be given by January 2022 at the latest, including the grace period.

"It was a case of a construction-linked payment plan," the lawyer said, adding that now, homebuyers may face cases from banks and financial institutions and, moreover, they are yet to get their homes as the developer is facing insolvency proceedings.

The bench asked as to why the homebuyers have directly moved the top court and said they should approach the high court or the NCLT. Taking note of the submissions, the bench said that as a substantial amount of the sale consideration has been paid by the homebuyers, there shall be no coercive measures against them till the possession of their flats is given.

The bench said it would be prudent to approach either the High Court or the NCLT in Bengaluru, as the homebuyers, the banks and the developer are in Karnataka itself. It then disposed of the petition.