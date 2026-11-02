No CBI Investigation: SC Ends Monitoring In Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe After Police Files Chargesheet
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the bench that the chargesheet has been filed and the theft was occurring during counting.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday closed a batch of pleas seeking a CBI probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after the Uttar Pradesh government disclosed that investigators had reconstructed the money trail by tracing bank deposits and property purchases made by the accused, leading to the filing of a chargesheet despite the absence of CCTV footage beyond 45 days.
The Uttar Pradesh government also informed the apex court that there is an audit and all artefacts and offerings are found to be intact. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the bench that the chargesheet has been filed and the theft was occurring during counting.
“The individuals who were counting have taken the money. The CCTV footage is only available for only 45 days, otherwise it is auto erase technology”, said Mehta.
“But we went backwards. What they used to do was they would take the money and invest somewhere or deposit in the bank account. So, we checked the bank account of each of the employees who were accused. We went back date; how much amount was deposited? So, we have that figure," said Mehta.
He added that some of them have invested in property; for example, in the sale deed it is shown that it is purchased for Rs 15 Lakh, as per the sale deed, and the property is worth Rs 50 lakh.
“So, the balance is obviously paid by cash, and cash must be generated through this because he has no other source of income. That is how we have identified. There is an audit, and all artefacts and offerings are found to be intact”, said Mehta.
The CJI orally observed that there should be measures for the future. Mehta assured the bench that measures had been taken long ago. The bench said the petitioners, who moved the court seeking an independent probe into the case, can assist the trial court where the matter is now pending.
The CJI told the petitioners’ counsel that the court will grant them liberty to continue to assist the court, noting it is not a simple case of an accused versus the State but one where some element of public interest is also involved. “Therefore, we will grant you liberty, as the law permits the victim of the crime to assist the court….you will also be entitled to assist (the court). That right will be confirmed…”, observed the CJI.
The bench said in the matter, the state government has filed a status report according to which the chargesheet has been filed in the matter. “Keeping this in view, disposing of this writ petition and other connected matters with a direction to the judicial magistrate (to proceed in accordance with law)….Since there is public interest involved, liberty is granted to the writ petitioners to assist the court of the judicial magistrate…as the law enables a victim of crime to assist the court. It is, however, clarified that to ensure no prejudice is caused to anyone, this court has not expressed any opinion with respect to the merits of the allegations in the matter,” said the bench, closing the matter.
A batch of petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Ram Mandir donation theft case was filed before the apex court.
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