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No CBI Investigation: SC Ends Monitoring In Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe After Police Files Chargesheet

A view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir ( File/IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday closed a batch of pleas seeking a CBI probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after the Uttar Pradesh government disclosed that investigators had reconstructed the money trail by tracing bank deposits and property purchases made by the accused, leading to the filing of a chargesheet despite the absence of CCTV footage beyond 45 days.

The Uttar Pradesh government also informed the apex court that there is an audit and all artefacts and offerings are found to be intact. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the bench that the chargesheet has been filed and the theft was occurring during counting. “The individuals who were counting have taken the money. The CCTV footage is only available for only 45 days, otherwise it is auto erase technology”, said Mehta. “But we went backwards. What they used to do was they would take the money and invest somewhere or deposit in the bank account. So, we checked the bank account of each of the employees who were accused. We went back date; how much amount was deposited? So, we have that figure," said Mehta. He added that some of them have invested in property; for example, in the sale deed it is shown that it is purchased for Rs 15 Lakh, as per the sale deed, and the property is worth Rs 50 lakh.