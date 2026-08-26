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No Cases Registered Against RSS, Says Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has said that no cases of communal riots or other crimes were registered against the RSS.

Kharge's remarks came in response to a question by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who sought details of cases registered against the RSS, its involvement in communal riots and any untoward incidents reported during its route marches (pathasanchalan) and daily gatherings (shakhas).

"There are no cases registered," Kharge said in a written reply in the Legislative Council. The reply was seized upon by the BJP to target Kharge, a vocal critic of the RSS, who has been pursuing issues concerning the legal status of the organisation.

Kharge has also hit back at the Opposition on the matter.

Posting Kharge's written reply on 'X', Narayanaswamy said, "The documents themselves speak the truth: Home Minister's political vendetta against the RSS laid bare!" "Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who has consistently pursued a politics of hatred, jealousy and hostility against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an organisation that has patriotism as its guiding principle, has now been confronted with official records from his own department," he said.

The LOP further asked Kharge that when his own department has officially stated that there are no cases and no record of any untoward incidents, why does he continue to pursue political vendetta against the RSS? "As the person responsible for effectively leading the state Home Department, why are you engaging in political allegations and counter-allegations targeting the RSS instead of focusing on serious issues such as law and order? Why is your attention focused on political vendetta against the RSS when the state faces several serious law-and-order challenges," he asked.