ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: 'No Car Day' Announced In Indore To Save Fuel

Indore: A "No Car Day" has been announced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh (MP) following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens of the country to save fuel in the aftermath of West Asia conflict. Under the policy, the Indore Municipal Corporation has urged the city's residents to use public transport once in a week instead of private cars.

The public appeal assumes significance as the Indore city which is a commercial hub of MP has the highest number of on-road vehicles in the state. At around 1 million liters of petrol consumption and 1.5 million liters of diesel daily, the fuel use is the highest in the state. The situation becomes grave in the event of scarcity.

Indore is however also considered the cleanest in India due to the environment-friendly measures which have been taken by the authorities here.