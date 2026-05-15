Madhya Pradesh: 'No Car Day' Announced In Indore To Save Fuel
The Indore Municipal Corporation has appealed to the residents to choose a specific day to travel by public transport.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Indore: A "No Car Day" has been announced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh (MP) following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens of the country to save fuel in the aftermath of West Asia conflict. Under the policy, the Indore Municipal Corporation has urged the city's residents to use public transport once in a week instead of private cars.
The public appeal assumes significance as the Indore city which is a commercial hub of MP has the highest number of on-road vehicles in the state. At around 1 million liters of petrol consumption and 1.5 million liters of diesel daily, the fuel use is the highest in the state. The situation becomes grave in the event of scarcity.
Indore is however also considered the cleanest in India due to the environment-friendly measures which have been taken by the authorities here.
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that while he will himself refrain from using a car once a week, he expressed confidence that other residents of the city would also voluntarily take the initiative to limit fuel consumption. “ While no specific day has been designated yet, it could be any day of the week,” he said, about the initiative to encourage use of public transport among people.
Bhargav said that Indore has previously initiated environment-friendly measures and specially referred to the annual observance of "No Car Day" on September 22. He added that on account of the initiative taken last year petrol and diesel consumption dropped by 20% in a single day. “Now, by implementing this initiative on a weekly basis, substantial fuel savings can be achieved,” he said.
The Municipal Corporation has appealed to the residents to voluntarily choose a specific day to travel by public transport for the time being. The Corporation is expected to officially designate Saturday or any other day as the official "No Car Day".
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