No Building Plan Approval For Farmhouse Linked To Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya
The investigation by BDA has revealed that the property in Lalpur village was not approved, reports Bhim Manohar.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Dehradun: An investigation by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) has revealed that the building plan for the farmhouse linked to Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya was never approved.
The investigation by the BDA has revealed that the property in Lalpur village, Bareilly, spanning approximately 12,000 square meters, which includes a three-story mansion, a guest house, a swimming pool, and several other structures, was not approved. The BDA team is currently examining records pertaining to land ownership.
The issue has hogged headlines following a dispute between Arya and her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu.
Arya has levelled allegations of domestic conflict, physical assault, fraud, and a conspiracy to commit murder against her husband.
She has alleged that her husband deceived her by concealing his first marriage, subjected her to physical assault and mental harassment, and removed her from the position of company director by forging her signature.
The minister also shared an audio recording, claiming that her husband and others were conspiring to murder her.
Following this, Sahu released a series of videos. Dismissing the allegations against him, he claimed that the audio recording was AI-generated and leveled serious accusations of corruption against Arya.
He also alleged that Arya possessed “illegal wealth” amounting to approximately ₹210 crore.
According to the BDA’s investigation, the building plan for the farmhouse lacks official approval. In 2024, an application for the compounding (regularisation) of the construction was submitted by Sahu’s associate, Satyendra Rathore. However, the required fees were never paid, leaving the regularisation process incomplete.
The BDA team is now scrutinising the documents related to the land and the structures built upon it.
The land of the farmhouse complex is registered under different plot numbers in the names of various people. According to information from the BDA, a sale deed for 3,300 square meters of land is registered in the name of Uttarakhand Minister Arya.
The land under other plot numbers is registered in the name of "Krishna Vaishnavi Enterprises." It has also come to fore that information regarding shareholding in this company is mentioned in Rekha Arya’s election affidavits.
"The building plan for the farmhouse in Lalpur has not been approved. The premises consist of land parcels registered under various survey numbers in the names of different individuals. While 3,300 square meters of land is registered in the name of Rekha Arya, some portion is also registered under the name of 'Krishna Vaishnavi Enterprises.' The relevant records are currently being examined," said Ajit Singh, Officer on Special Duty, BDA.
Himanshu Gupta, Secretary of BDA, said that an application for regularisation was submitted in 2024. "Subsequently, due to strict directives from the court, new regulations were introduced. However, the concerned party showed no interest in addressing the matter. In January 2026, the BDA issued a notice requesting that the deficiencies be rectified, followed by another notice in September 2026. Although the party requested a three-month extension, the identified deficiencies remain unaddressed. The matter is currently under review. If no response is received, the BDA will initiate further action in accordance with its rules and regulations."
The BDA Secretary confirmed that the building plan for the property has not been approved. Currently, the construction of the farmhouse, the status of its building plan, the application for regularisation, and documents pertaining to land ownership are being scrutinised. Meanwhile, opposition parties have raised questions, leveling allegations of corruption against Arya.
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