ETV Bharat / bharat

No Building Plan Approval For Farmhouse Linked To Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya

No approval for farm house linked to Rekha Arya. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: An investigation by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) has revealed that the building plan for the farmhouse linked to Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya was never approved.

The investigation by the BDA has revealed that the property in Lalpur village, Bareilly, spanning approximately 12,000 square meters, which includes a three-story mansion, a guest house, a swimming pool, and several other structures, was not approved. The BDA team is currently examining records pertaining to land ownership.

The issue has hogged headlines following a dispute between Arya and her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu. Arya has levelled allegations of domestic conflict, physical assault, fraud, and a conspiracy to commit murder against her husband. She has alleged that her husband deceived her by concealing his first marriage, subjected her to physical assault and mental harassment, and removed her from the position of company director by forging her signature. The minister also shared an audio recording, claiming that her husband and others were conspiring to murder her. Following this, Sahu released a series of videos. Dismissing the allegations against him, he claimed that the audio recording was AI-generated and leveled serious accusations of corruption against Arya. He also alleged that Arya possessed “illegal wealth” amounting to approximately ₹210 crore.