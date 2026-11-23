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No Breakthrough In Mediation Over ₹1-Lakh-Crore Kalyani Family Wealth Dispute: SC Informed

File photo of Baba Kalyani ( Getty Images )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that mediation attempts to settle the protracted inheritance battle over the Kalyani family’s ancestral assets, valued at over ₹1 lakh crore, have not yielded a resolution, according to former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed as mediator.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench asked the parties to explore appointing a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all disputes.

"As per the report sent, mediation has failed. We impress upon the parties to explore arbitration by a sole arbitrator. Counsel for petitioner and respondent no.5 have no objection. Let Dr Abhishek Singhvi (on behalf of other contesting respondents) have instructions if all disputes can be referred to a sole arbitrator," the bench said. The top court has scheduled the matter for two weeks later.