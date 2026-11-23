No Breakthrough In Mediation Over ₹1-Lakh-Crore Kalyani Family Wealth Dispute: SC Informed
The bench asked the parties to explore appointing a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all disputes.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that mediation attempts to settle the protracted inheritance battle over the Kalyani family’s ancestral assets, valued at over ₹1 lakh crore, have not yielded a resolution, according to former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed as mediator.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench asked the parties to explore appointing a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all disputes.
"As per the report sent, mediation has failed. We impress upon the parties to explore arbitration by a sole arbitrator. Counsel for petitioner and respondent no.5 have no objection. Let Dr Abhishek Singhvi (on behalf of other contesting respondents) have instructions if all disputes can be referred to a sole arbitrator," the bench said.
The top court has scheduled the matter for two weeks later.
In July, the top court appointed Rao as the sole mediator to explore an amicable resolution of the dispute over the Kalyani family's ancestral wealth. Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Aryama Sundaram appeared for the Kalyani family, while senior advocate Shyam Divan represented Sugandha Hiremath.
The apex court had asked the battery of senior counsel representing Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath, respectively, to explore mediation to resolve their inheritance dispute.
At the heart of the dispute are rival claims over the Kalyani family’s ancestral assets, reportedly worth more than ₹1 lakh crore, which have been the subject of litigation before multiple judicial forums.
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