ETV Bharat / bharat

No blanket arrangement with Iran for transit of Indian-flagged ships through Hormuz: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India does not have a "blanket arrangement" with Iran for transit of Indian-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz and "every ship movement is an individual happening", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

In an interview to the Financial Times, Jaishankar said that negotiations between New Delhi and Tehran have resulted in two Indian-flagged tankers pass through the key shipping route.

"I am at the moment engaged in talking to them and my talking has yielded some results," he said in the interview in Brussels.

"This is ongoing. If it is yielding results for me, I would naturally continue to look at it," he added.