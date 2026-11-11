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No Birthright For Grandson In Property Inherited By Father: Supreme Court

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 4 Min Read

New Delhi: A grandson has no birthright over property inherited by his father after the partition of the grandfather's estate, the Supreme Court ruled, holding that such property devolves on the son in his personal capacity under the Hindu Succession Act and does not automatically become Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) property.

Drawing a clear distinction between succession and coparcenary, the Apex court held that a son inheriting property under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act takes it in his personal capacity, and not as karta (head) of a HUF. It said reading an HUF character into such inheritance would defeat the express language of the Act, and disturb the uniform treatment accorded to Class I heirs.

On November 6, a bench comprising Justices Augustine George Masih and Sunita Agarwal dismissed an appeal filed by a minor through his mother. The bench held that the property in question had lost its coparcenary character after partition, and could not be claimed as joint family property. “It would be difficult to hold that the property which devolved on a Hindu under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act would be HUF in his hand vis-à-vis his own son, as that would amount to creating two classes among the heirs mentioned in Class I — the male heirs in whose hands it will be joint Hindu family property vis-à-vis a son — and female heirs, with respect to whom no such concept could be applied or contemplated,” said the bench. The bench added that the express words of Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 cannot be ignored and must prevail. To counter the appellant's claim that he acquired a share in his grandfather's property by birth as a coparcener, the bench noted that the unamended Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 provided for the devolution of a male Hindu's interest in Mitakshara coparcenary property by survivorship upon the surviving coparceners. The bench noted that in this case, the date of death of the grandfather N Ramakrishnan has not been indicated, and the suit for partition among Class I heirs was filed in 1993. Evidently, provisions of Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 or Section 29(A) inserted by the Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, 1989, would have no application in the facts and circumstances of the present case. “From this perspective as well, the appellant cannot become a coparcener, as he was not a 'surviving coparcener' on the death of N Ramakrishnan,” said the bench.