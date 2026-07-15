ETV Bharat / bharat

No Backdoor Talks With BJP; INDIA Bloc To Discuss Delimitation After Introduction Of Bill: Sule

Mumbai: NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday dismissed speculation over meetings between her party leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying there was no political strategy behind the interactions.

Addressing a press conference, Sule said senior party leader Jayant Patil had officially sought an appointment with Fadnavis to raise the issue of action taken against an NCP (SP) municipal council president.

“Jayant Patil officially sought time from the chief minister, went in his car and returned in his car. There was nothing secretive about the meeting. If you want to know who else met the chief minister at his residence, you should ask the chief minister, not me,” she said.

Meetings of leaders from the ruling NCP and NCP (SP) at ‘Varsha’, CM’s official residence, late on Tuesday night have fuelled speculation about a change in political equations in Maharashtra.

The meetings come against the backdrop of Congress leader P Chidambaram’s claim that the BJP is wooing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the DMK to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Rejecting speculation about the NCP (SP) joining the ruling alliance, Sule said the media had been predicting her swearing-in and ministerial portfolio for the past 12 years.

“The chief minister alone decides who gets which portfolio. All these reports about the finance department or meetings at Varsha are speculative. Only the chief minister can answer such questions,” she said.

On reports of meetings with leaders across political parties, Sule said political and personal interactions should not always be viewed through the lens of conspiracy.

“My breakfast yesterday was with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the ‘One Nation, One Election’ meeting. Later, I met MPs Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav because we share family relations. Every meeting should not be interpreted as political plotting,” she said.

On the proposed delimitation exercise, Sule said the INDIA bloc would formulate its stand only after the Centre placed a formal bill before Parliament.

“We have not received any proposal on delimitation. Once the bill comes, we will discuss it in detail within the INDIA alliance. We had earlier demanded the formula in writing. We cannot comment without seeing the legislation,” she said.

She also cautioned against any arbitrary delimitation exercise, saying constituency boundaries should be redrawn strictly according to established legal norms and not to suit any political party.

The Baramati MP said she would attend the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on July 19 and the all-party meeting convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on July 20.