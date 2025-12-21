ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Attempt To Breach': India Issues Statement On Protest Outside Bangladesh Mission In Delhi

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Bangladesh media reports as "misleading propaganda" over a protest that took place outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a member of the minority community, in Mymensingh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country and has voiced strong concerns over the continuing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

The MEA also clarified that the small group that gathered outside the High Commission of Bangladesh was dispersed by police shortly after.

In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh. There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention."

The MEA added, "India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with the Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice."