'No Attempt To Breach': India Issues Statement On Protest Outside Bangladesh Mission In Delhi
The MEA clarified that the small group that gathered outside the High Commission of Bangladesh was dispersed by police shortly after.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected Bangladesh media reports as "misleading propaganda" over a protest that took place outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a member of the minority community, in Mymensingh.
Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country and has voiced strong concerns over the continuing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.
The MEA also clarified that the small group that gathered outside the High Commission of Bangladesh was dispersed by police shortly after.
In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh. There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention."
Our response to media queries regarding the reported demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December 2025 ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 21, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/tQ29y4EMbS pic.twitter.com/CgBqKqBYfp
The MEA added, "India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with the Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice."
#WATCH | Delhi | Security deployed outside the Bangladeshi embassy amid widespread violence erupting in Bangladesh over the death of Osman Hadi and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. pic.twitter.com/NtwZ8gHUvr— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025
Meanwhile, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong has announced the immediate suspension of all visa operations, effective Sunday, following a security incident at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in the port city.
In an official statement, IVAC Bangladesh confirmed that services would remain halted for an indefinite period. "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," the statement read.
The IVAC has clarified that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment. "The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation," the IVAC Bangladesh added.
The heightened security situation coincides with a series of violent incidents across Bangladesh. On Sunday, ten individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Dipu Chandra Das.
The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed the legal action in a post on X.
"10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," Yunus stated.
Simultaneously, the capital city, Dhaka, remains on edge. Following the final funeral prayers for Sharif Osman Hadi, the slain convenor of Inqilab Moncho, on the Dhaka University campus on Saturday, the organisation rallied towards the Shahbagh area.
The Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, was pronounced dead on Thursday, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.
Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out on Sunday as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader. (With Agency inputs)
