No Alternative But To Hike Petrol Prices, Says Union Minister Suresh Gopi
He stated that a review is being conducted regarding the logistics of transporting fuel from one state to another by routing it through intermediary states.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Coimbatore: Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Tuesday stated that, given the current circumstances, there is no alternative but to increase petrol prices.
Gopi interacted with reporters at the Coimbatore Airport. "We are aware that a hike in petrol prices will have an impact everywhere. We are doing our utmost to keep it under control. The government has been incurring losses for the past two or three months. At this juncture, there is no other option but to raise prices," said Gopi, who hails from Kerala.
His remarks came a day after petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to Rs 2.71 per litre, the fourth increase in two weeks. The Opposition led by Congress have slammed the Centre for the hike in petrol prices.
"Our people, upon learning of this price hike, tend to curb their expenses to the best of their ability. Can anyone predict how soon the war will end? Let us all pray. Let it come to an end, one way or another," quipped Gopi.
When asked if petrol prices would rise as high as ₹150, he replied, "Please do not create panic by suggesting that prices will skyrocket to such levels. We are actively making efforts precisely to prevent that. Consider the other side of the petrol and diesel situation for a moment: what would happen if we did not implement this price hike? Within a week, our reserves would be depleted, and we would reach a critical juncture where we could no longer afford to purchase crude oil."
"This government is effectively managing all these challenges. A review is currently underway to determine the best routes for transporting fuel from one state to another by passing it through intermediary states," he added.
When asked whether India is receiving an adequate supply of crude oil, he responded, "There are shortages. However, India is the only nation capable of compensating for these deficits and keeping things moving forward."
Meanwhile, Gopi spoke about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and the TVK-led government in the state. "Let Chief Minister Vijay get to work. Let him prove his mettle through his actions. It would be inappropriate to criticise him prematurely. The people have given him an opportunity; let him perform his duties well. The fact that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was launched in Kerala does not pose any issue whatsoever," Gopi said.
Asked why the BJP has not yet gained significant ground in Tamil Nadu, he replied, "Give the BJP some time to grow. It is bound to happen eventually. Natural growth takes time. In Kerala, we went from one seat down to zero; now, we have won in three constituencies. This figure will eventually rise to thirty—we are certain of it. We are growing step by step."
Responding to a question regarding the 'Cockroach Janata Party', he remarked, "Where does this 'Cockroach Janata Party' originate? Whom does it serve? We must wait and see what transpires if it actually emerges."
When asked whether the "Cockroach Janata Party" was part of a foreign conspiracy, he replied, "We possess the necessary capabilities to deal with such matters. The faith that the people of this nation have placed in our leaders will not go in vain."
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