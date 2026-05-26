ETV Bharat / bharat

No Alternative But To Hike Petrol Prices, Says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Coimbatore: Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Tuesday stated that, given the current circumstances, there is no alternative but to increase petrol prices.

Gopi interacted with reporters at the Coimbatore Airport. "We are aware that a hike in petrol prices will have an impact everywhere. We are doing our utmost to keep it under control. The government has been incurring losses for the past two or three months. At this juncture, there is no other option but to raise prices," said Gopi, who hails from Kerala.

His remarks came a day after petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to Rs 2.71 per litre, the fourth increase in two weeks. The Opposition led by Congress have slammed the Centre for the hike in petrol prices.

"Our people, upon learning of this price hike, tend to curb their expenses to the best of their ability. Can anyone predict how soon the war will end? Let us all pray. Let it come to an end, one way or another," quipped Gopi.

When asked if petrol prices would rise as high as ₹150, he replied, "Please do not create panic by suggesting that prices will skyrocket to such levels. We are actively making efforts precisely to prevent that. Consider the other side of the petrol and diesel situation for a moment: what would happen if we did not implement this price hike? Within a week, our reserves would be depleted, and we would reach a critical juncture where we could no longer afford to purchase crude oil."

"This government is effectively managing all these challenges. A review is currently underway to determine the best routes for transporting fuel from one state to another by passing it through intermediary states," he added.