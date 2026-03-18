ETV Bharat / bharat

No Additional Charges For 60% Seats In Flights, Same PNR Passengers Be Seated Together: Govt To Airlines

Passengers stand in a queue at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday directed airlines not to levy additional charges for 60 per cent of seats in a domestic flight, besides asking them to ensure those travelling on the same PNR are seated together in a flight.

These and other directions are part of the efforts to strengthen passenger facilitation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Announcing the steps, the ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to make sure that at least 60 per cent of seats on any flight are allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.

"Passengers travelling on the same PNR are to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats," the ministry said in a release. These directions apply to all domestic flights.