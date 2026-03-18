No Additional Charges For 60% Seats In Flights, Same PNR Passengers Be Seated Together: Govt To Airlines
The Aviation Minister also called for strict adherence to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations, and denied boarding.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday directed airlines not to levy additional charges for 60 per cent of seats in a domestic flight, besides asking them to ensure those travelling on the same PNR are seated together in a flight.
These and other directions are part of the efforts to strengthen passenger facilitation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
Announcing the steps, the ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to make sure that at least 60 per cent of seats on any flight are allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.
"Passengers travelling on the same PNR are to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats," the ministry said in a release. These directions apply to all domestic flights.
Ministry of Civil Aviation Strengthening Passenger Facilitation in Indian Aviation— PIB Civil Aviation (@Pib_MoCA) March 18, 2026
Please read: https://t.co/CetbI58zGM@RamMNK @mohol_murlidhar @samirsinha69 @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @PIB_India
"Passenger facilitation remains the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the ministry said and added that the latest directions were to further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines.
The ministry also directed airlines to facilitate the carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines, it said, shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.
It also called for strict adherence to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding.
It directed airlines to prominently display passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters. "Clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness," the Ministry said.
These steps come against the backdrop of rising concerns that airlines are levying high charges for various services, including for choosing seats. In a post on X on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said important directions have been issued to further strengthen passenger facilitation measures.
Under the transformational leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has established itself as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) March 18, 2026
Supported by the UDAN scheme, air travel in India has evolved from being an elite privilege to an inclusive… pic.twitter.com/gbr2YmROIb
"It has been my constant endeavour to further enhance the ease of flying in the country through passenger-centric initiatives at airports...," the minister said.
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