ETV Bharat / bharat

State-owned NMDC Discovers 27.29 Carat Diamond In Panna

Panna: Personnel of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) have found a premium diamond in Panna, Madhya Pradesh. This 27.29-carat diamond is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore. Its actual price will be determined only after its cutting and polishing. Found on September 15, 2026, this diamond broke the record of the previous one of 13.16 carats found in July 2025.

Panna is a gem-rich land that has been yielding high-quality diamonds. It yielded the 13.16-carat diamond last year that has been followed by the 27.29-carat one now. The NMDC shared this information on social media. The information was shared by K.N. Singh of the NMDC’s Human Resources Department. NMDC is executing Asia's largest mechanized diamond mining project.