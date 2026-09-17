State-owned NMDC Discovers 27.29 Carat Diamond In Panna
This discovery is second only to the 34.37 carat diamond that was found in 2010 at the Majhgawan mine
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Panna: Personnel of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) have found a premium diamond in Panna, Madhya Pradesh. This 27.29-carat diamond is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore. Its actual price will be determined only after its cutting and polishing. Found on September 15, 2026, this diamond broke the record of the previous one of 13.16 carats found in July 2025.
Panna is a gem-rich land that has been yielding high-quality diamonds. It yielded the 13.16-carat diamond last year that has been followed by the 27.29-carat one now. The NMDC shared this information on social media. The information was shared by K.N. Singh of the NMDC’s Human Resources Department. NMDC is executing Asia's largest mechanized diamond mining project.
A sparkling milestone for NMDC’s Diamond Mining Project, Panna.— NMDC Limited (@nmdclimited) September 15, 2026
On 15 September 2026, DMP Panna recovered a remarkable 27.29-carat gem-quality diamond — the second-largest diamond ever produced by NMDC at Panna.
Coming soon after the recovery of a 13.16-carat gem-quality… pic.twitter.com/9YNTZZ9Dpr
The largest diamond of 34.37 carats was found by the NMDC in 2010 at Majhgawan mine. It was sold for Rs 3.2 crore. The second largest has been found now after a 16-year wait. In addition to Majhgawan, ordinary people also take land on lease in nearby areas and indulge in mining. They often find diamonds. The fortunes of many labourers have changed in Panna.
The diamond mining project has been in operation since 1971-72 at Majhgawan, about 20 km from Panna. The project was shut down in 2021 amid concerns about the safety of wildlife since the Panna Tiger Reserve encompasses its surrounding forest. The project reopened in March 2024, with its permit now extended until 2035.
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