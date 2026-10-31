ETV Bharat / bharat

NMCG Has Not Allocated Funds for New Wetland Projects in 2026, Awaiting State Proposals: RTI

New Delhi: The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has not allocated any budget so far in 2026 for new wetland conservation projects under the Namami Gange Programme, with proposals from states awaited, according to an RTI reply.

The NMCG said it has undertaken initiatives for the identification, assessment, conservation and rejuvenation of wetlands in the Ganga basin in collaboration with Wetlands International South Asia (WISA), New Delhi, and the state forest departments concerned.

Wetland inventory and prioritisation studies have been undertaken by WISA in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. The technical reports for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are available, while the wetland identification study for Delhi is underway, the reply said.

The NMCG sanctioned wetland conservation and management projects to the state forest departments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand during 2023, 2024 and 2025. These projects are ongoing.

In Uttarakhand, the project for conservation and management of the Ramsar site Asan Wetland in Dehradun district was sanctioned in 2025 at a cost of Rs 2.47 crore, of which Rs 52 lakh has been released.

In Uttar Pradesh, a project for conserving and sustainably managing three priority wetlands -- Kalewala Jheel in Muzaffarnagar, Numaiya Dahi Jheel-Kheduva Taal in Prayagraj and Dahtal Reoti Wetland in Ballia -- was sanctioned in 2023 at a cost of Rs 5.37 crore. Of this, Rs 3.22 crore has been released.

In Bihar, the project for conserving and sustainably managing Nathmalpur Bhagad Wetland in Bhojpur district was sanctioned in 2025 at a cost of Rs 3.51 crore, with Rs 72.8 lakh released.