ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Warns Medical Colleges Over Digital Non-compliance, 450 Institutions Yet To Complete Ayushman Integration

The Commission reminded all medical institutions that installing an HMIS in attached or associated hospitals is mandatory under the Minimum Standard Requirements and other regulations notified by the NMC. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has tightened its grip on medical colleges regarding compliance with digital health infrastructure norms, directing institutions to immediately integrate their Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS) with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and warned that continued non-compliance could invite regulatory action by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

According to the Commission, 247 medical colleges use ABDM-enabled HMIS software, but their data does not reflect on the ABDM-HMIS dashboard due to non-compliance with key digital milestones. These include failure to complete M2 (ABHA integration), incomplete Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professional Registry (HPR) mapping, non-compliance with M3 (advanced data-sharing features), and incomplete data relating to Health Record Linkage (HRL) and the Scan & Share facility.

Additionally, 203 medical colleges are yet to adopt ABDM-enabled HMIS software despite repeated directions from the Commission.

The NMC found that 73 medical colleges have either failed to submit their HFR IDs or have furnished incorrect details, hampering integration with the national digital health ecosystem.

The Commission, through its order, reminded all medical institutions that installing an HMIS in attached or associated hospitals is mandatory under the Minimum Standard Requirements and other regulations notified by the NMC.

The exercise, according to NMC, aims to strengthen digital governance, enhance transparency in medical education and improve patient-linked clinical training across medical colleges.