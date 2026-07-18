NMC Warns Medical Colleges Over Digital Non-compliance, 450 Institutions Yet To Complete Ayushman Integration
As many as 247 colleges have incomplete ABDM-enabled HMIS integration, 203 yet to adopt software, and 73 failed to submit or submitted incorrect HFR IDs.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has tightened its grip on medical colleges regarding compliance with digital health infrastructure norms, directing institutions to immediately integrate their Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS) with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and warned that continued non-compliance could invite regulatory action by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).
According to the Commission, 247 medical colleges use ABDM-enabled HMIS software, but their data does not reflect on the ABDM-HMIS dashboard due to non-compliance with key digital milestones. These include failure to complete M2 (ABHA integration), incomplete Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professional Registry (HPR) mapping, non-compliance with M3 (advanced data-sharing features), and incomplete data relating to Health Record Linkage (HRL) and the Scan & Share facility.
Additionally, 203 medical colleges are yet to adopt ABDM-enabled HMIS software despite repeated directions from the Commission.
The NMC found that 73 medical colleges have either failed to submit their HFR IDs or have furnished incorrect details, hampering integration with the national digital health ecosystem.
The Commission, through its order, reminded all medical institutions that installing an HMIS in attached or associated hospitals is mandatory under the Minimum Standard Requirements and other regulations notified by the NMC.
The exercise, according to NMC, aims to strengthen digital governance, enhance transparency in medical education and improve patient-linked clinical training across medical colleges.
The NMC stated that colleges were previously directed to implement the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), HMIS and CCTV integration with the Commission to enable continuous monitoring of medical education, clinical training and the availability of clinical material through Health Record Linkage (HRL) of patients linked with ABHA IDs.
The Commission also referred to its public notices, dated February 28 and March 3, 2026, directing all medical colleges to furnish their Health Facility Registry (HFR) IDs and integrate their hospitals' HMIS with the ABDM-HMIS portal maintained by the National Health Authority under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The same information had also been sought through the Undergraduate Annual Declaration Report (UG-ADR).
The Commission has directed all non-compliant institutions to immediately coordinate with their HMIS vendors to complete the required integration, ABHA linkage, HFR/HPR mapping and other pending requirements.
The NMC cautioned that institutions failing to comply with the prescribed regulations and guidelines could face further action by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) as per applicable norms.
Although NMC did not specify the nature of such action, according to the NMC Act, 2019 and the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB)’s regulatory powers, the institutions could face show-cause notices seeking an explanation for non-compliance as well as withholding or delaying approvals related to increase in MBBS and PG seats, new courses or renewal of permissions until deficiencies are rectified.
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