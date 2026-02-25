NMC Warns Doctors, Medical Colleges Sector Over Doping In Sports
The NMC urges medical professionals nationwide to exercise caution in prescribing medicines to athletes, aiming to prevent doping and protect sports integrity in India.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: To sensitise people about anti-doping regulations, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked medical colleges, hospitals, and registered medical practitioners nationwide to exercise caution when prescribing medicines to athletes. This comes in response to the growing concern over doping in Indian sports, which poses a serious threat to the integrity of sports and the well-being of athletes.
The NMC Secretary, Dr Raghav Langer, said that there was a need to encourage prudent and responsible prescription practices so that medicines containing the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-prohibited substances are prescribed only when medically justified and properly documented.
“The integration of basic anti-doping awareness into medical education and continuing professional development programmes may be considered where feasible,” he said in a notice issued recently to deans, principals of medical colleges and state medical councils across the country.
The notice issued by the NMC follows a letter written by the Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Hari Ranjan Rao, on February 6, highlighting the fact that the increasing menace of doping in sports has become a matter of significant national importance, affecting the integrity of sports and athletes.
It said that while deliberate doping remains a challenge, a substantial number of anti-doping rule violations are now attributed to inadvertent consumption of contaminated or misbranded supplements and easy access to prescription drugs prohibited in sport.
“This situation not only jeopardises athletes’ careers but also exposes them to serious health risks and undermines the credibility of Indian sports,” Rao said in his letter addressing Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.
It has been observed with concern that a large number of dietary supplements and performance-enhancing products available in the market and online are mislabelled, adulterated, or contaminated with banned substances.
“Athletes, particularly at the grassroots and sub-elite levels, are vulnerable to such products due to aggressive marketing and limited awareness,” Rao said in the letter.
It further said that certain prescription drugs with potential for misuse in sports, including medicines that are prohibited under the WADA Code, as well as products that have not been approved by CDSCO or are prescription or banned drugs, are being readily dispensed and made available through formal and informal channels without adequate regulatory enforcement.
“It has also been observed with concern that some imported substances, particularly dietary supplements, are contaminated with prohibited ingredients. In addition, some imported drugs and supplements appear to be easily accessible to athletes through online platforms, social media and YouTube, where they are being promoted and sold,” Rao said in his letter.
The WADA is an international organisation co-founded by the governments of over 140 nations along with the International Olympic Committee based in Canada. It’s an independent international organisation created in 1999 to lead a collaborative worldwide campaign for doping-free sport. It promotes, coordinates, and monitors the fight against drugs in sports.
WADA’s key activities include scientific research, education, development of anti-doping capacities, and monitoring of the World Anti-Doping Code, whose provisions are enforced by the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport.
India on top for doping instances
The latest report from WADA has found athletes from India being involved in the highest number of dope violations, with 260 such doping-related activities being recorded in 2024.
The report, released in December, ranked India as the world’s worst doping offender for the third consecutive time.
According to the WADA report, India had a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, accounting for 260 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF), which is the highest among all other countries.
According to WADA, any pharmacological substance with no current approval by any governmental regulatory health authority for human therapeutic use (drugs under pre-clinical or clinical development or discontinued, designer drugs, or substances approved only for veterinary use) is always prohibited.
Some of the anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) include gestrinone, mestanolone, mesterolone, methylclostebol, methyldienolone, clenbuterol, osilodrostat, ractopamine, selective androgen receptor modulators (andarine, enobosarm (ostarine), LGD-4033 (ligandrol), RAD140, S-23 and YK-11), zeranol, zilpaterol, etc.
Erythropoietins (EPO) and agents affecting erythropoiesis include hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) activating agents, like cobalt; daprodustat (GSK1278863); IOX2; molidustat (BAY 85-3934); roxadustat (FG-4592); vadadustat (AKB-6548); xenon, etc.
Major crackdown by NADA
The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) carried out a major crackdown on doping violations across Indian sports last year.
Following the crackdown, NADA issued suspensions ranging from 2 to 6 years to multiple athletes across disciplines, including kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, swimming, powerlifting, and track & field.
Athletes who faced suspensions include Divya Kakran (wrestling), Manish Gulia (kabaddi), Omkar Shankar Chougale (wrestling), Thokchom Yaisana Chanu (boxing), and Vishal Grewal (swimming)—all handed 4-year bans.
Amita Devi Kotwol (powerlifting) and a minor track & field athlete have been banned for 6 years. Ayush Rai (boxing) and Mishthi Kajla, a 19-year-old who won bronze at the 2024 Federation Cup U20 Championships, faced 2-year suspensions.
NADA is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, which is responsible for promoting and monitoring clean, dope-free sports across the country.
As per data provided by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, 1342 athletes in various disciplines have been weeded out of the Khelo India programme in the last three years for not measuring up in performance and doping violations.
“A total of 1,342 athletes have exited the programme during the last three years due to performance below the prescribed benchmarks and involvement in doping violations,” Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Parliament recently.
Highlighting the measures adopted for anti-doping enforcement through investigative and intelligence-gathering mechanisms, Mandaviya reiterated that agencies like the CBI are being involved to strengthen the National Anti-Doping Agency.
He said that the government is committed to ensuring clean sport and has taken several steps to strengthen intelligence-gathering and investigative mechanisms, such as institutional strengthening of NADA’s intelligence and investigation infrastructure, including the recruitment and training of specialised personnel.
Also Read