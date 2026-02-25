ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Warns Doctors, Medical Colleges Sector Over Doping In Sports

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: To sensitise people about anti-doping regulations, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked medical colleges, hospitals, and registered medical practitioners nationwide to exercise caution when prescribing medicines to athletes. This comes in response to the growing concern over doping in Indian sports, which poses a serious threat to the integrity of sports and the well-being of athletes.

The NMC Secretary, Dr Raghav Langer, said that there was a need to encourage prudent and responsible prescription practices so that medicines containing the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-prohibited substances are prescribed only when medically justified and properly documented.

“The integration of basic anti-doping awareness into medical education and continuing professional development programmes may be considered where feasible,” he said in a notice issued recently to deans, principals of medical colleges and state medical councils across the country.

The notice issued by the NMC follows a letter written by the Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Hari Ranjan Rao, on February 6, highlighting the fact that the increasing menace of doping in sports has become a matter of significant national importance, affecting the integrity of sports and athletes.

It said that while deliberate doping remains a challenge, a substantial number of anti-doping rule violations are now attributed to inadvertent consumption of contaminated or misbranded supplements and easy access to prescription drugs prohibited in sport.

“This situation not only jeopardises athletes’ careers but also exposes them to serious health risks and undermines the credibility of Indian sports,” Rao said in his letter addressing Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.

It has been observed with concern that a large number of dietary supplements and performance-enhancing products available in the market and online are mislabelled, adulterated, or contaminated with banned substances.

“Athletes, particularly at the grassroots and sub-elite levels, are vulnerable to such products due to aggressive marketing and limited awareness,” Rao said in the letter.

It further said that certain prescription drugs with potential for misuse in sports, including medicines that are prohibited under the WADA Code, as well as products that have not been approved by CDSCO or are prescription or banned drugs, are being readily dispensed and made available through formal and informal channels without adequate regulatory enforcement.

“It has also been observed with concern that some imported substances, particularly dietary supplements, are contaminated with prohibited ingredients. In addition, some imported drugs and supplements appear to be easily accessible to athletes through online platforms, social media and YouTube, where they are being promoted and sold,” Rao said in his letter.

The WADA is an international organisation co-founded by the governments of over 140 nations along with the International Olympic Committee based in Canada. It’s an independent international organisation created in 1999 to lead a collaborative worldwide campaign for doping-free sport. It promotes, coordinates, and monitors the fight against drugs in sports.

WADA’s key activities include scientific research, education, development of anti-doping capacities, and monitoring of the World Anti-Doping Code, whose provisions are enforced by the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport.

India on top for doping instances

The latest report from WADA has found athletes from India being involved in the highest number of dope violations, with 260 such doping-related activities being recorded in 2024.