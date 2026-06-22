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NMC To End PG Diploma Medical Courses After 2026-27 Academic Year

The NMC will end postgraduate diploma medical courses after 2026-27, converting diploma seats to MD/MS seats to standardise specialist training nationwide.

NMC To End PG Diploma Medical Courses After 2026-27 Academic Year
A view of NMC headquarter building (File/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 22, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST

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New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to discontinue admission to postgraduate diploma medical courses after the 2026-27 academic year. It said the decision aims to fully transition to degree-based specialist training nationwide.

Per an official notification, the commission ordered medical colleges running postgraduate diploma programmes to start the process of converting diploma seats into corresponding Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) seats.

The NMC decision comes after the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) issued a notice saying that no admissions would be permitted to postgraduate diploma courses from the 2027-28 academic year onwards.

The commission said the colleges running diploma courses already have the necessary facilities, infrastructure and teaching and clinic resources required for degree courses.

“All Post Graduate Diploma courses shall be phased out, and converted to Post Graduate Broad Specialty Degree courses (MD/MS),” the public notice said.

It asked the medical colleges, willing to switch from diploma seats into degree seats, to apply to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) through a dedicated online portal that will be launched by the board.

However, the NMC made it clear that the approval for conversion would be given only if the institutions fulfil the standards and requirements prescribed by the commission from time to time.

The Commission said the decision is aimed at improving and regulating medical education in the country and aligning qualifications with current educational standards.

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MD DEGREE
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NMC TO END PG DIPLOMA COURSES

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