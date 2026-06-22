ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC To End PG Diploma Medical Courses After 2026-27 Academic Year

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to discontinue admission to postgraduate diploma medical courses after the 2026-27 academic year. It said the decision aims to fully transition to degree-based specialist training nationwide.

Per an official notification, the commission ordered medical colleges running postgraduate diploma programmes to start the process of converting diploma seats into corresponding Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) seats.

The NMC decision comes after the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) issued a notice saying that no admissions would be permitted to postgraduate diploma courses from the 2027-28 academic year onwards.