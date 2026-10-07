National Medical Commission Tightens Advertising Rules, Bans Misleading Claims, AI-Manipulated Patient Promos
New guidelines bar ‘best doctor’, ‘100% success’ claims, paid reviews, misleading promotions; violations could precipitate suspension or removal from medical register, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced a comprehensive guideline to regulate advertising and public communication by hospitals, medical institutions and registered medical practitioners, with a focus on misleading claims, patient privacy, social-media promotions and the emerging use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare advertising.
The “Guidelines on Ethical Advertising and Public Communication by Hospitals/Medical Institutions and Registered Medical Practitioners”, was issued by the NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board on Tuesday evening.
The Commission said the framework aims to preserve the dignity of the medical profession, prevent commercialisation of healthcare, and protect patients and the public from misleading or unsubstantiated medical claims.
“The NMC was prompted to introduce the guidelines by the rapid expansion of digital healthcare advertising, social media promotion and influencer-driven medical content, which has increased the risk of misleading patients. Unsubstantiated claims about treatment success, 'best doctor' or 'miracle cures', besides paid reviews, patient testimonials and promotional inducements, can commercialise medical practice and influence vulnerable patients’ healthcare decisions,” said an official aware of the development to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
The official further said the growing use of AI has added new risks, including manipulated images, synthetic testimonials and unverifiable claims.
Circulating the guideline, a copy which is in ETV Bharat's possession, to all states and UTs, NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer suggested to additional chief secretaries, principal secretary, health and medical education secretaries of all states and UTs, Director Generals and directors of departments of medical education, registrars of all state medical councils, deans and principals of all medical colleges and institutions, to preserve the dignity of the profession.
“Prevent commercialisation of healthcare. Protect patient interest, prevent misleading medical claims. Ensure healthcare communication remains informational, ethical and evidence-based. Align hospital advertising practices with professional standards, applicable to registered medical practitioners. Promote transparency while discouraging commercialisation of medical care, regulate digital healthcare promotion, and ensure ethical parity across all systems of medicine, etc.,” said Langer.
The guidelines cover advertising across traditional and digital platforms, including print, television, radio, websites, social media, messaging platforms, podcasts, influencer marketing, sponsored posts, search engines and AI-generated or AI-assisted promotional content. The NMC has clarified that any communication, will be treated as advertisement, when their content or manner of dissemination has a promotional character.
It is worth mentioning that the NMC cited the Supreme Court proceedings in the writ petition (civil) No. 1160/2023, while framing its new guidelines on ethical advertising and public communication. The matter concerns the need to regulate misleading medical advertisements and to protect patients from promotional claims by doctors and healthcare institutions.
An earlier Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, already treated direct or indirect solicitation of patients and self-promotional advertising by physicians, as unethical under Regulation 6.1.1. The NMC’s new framework seeks to strengthen these principles for the digital, social media and AI-driven healthcare environment.
No ‘Best Doctor’, ‘100% Success’, ‘Miracle Cure’ Claims
Under the framework, registered medical practitioners cannot advertise personal achievements, professional success rates or patient numbers through exaggerated or unverifiable claims, like “guaranteed cures”, “best doctors”, “No. 1 specialist”, “100% success”, “painless treatment”, “miracle treatment” or “exclusive cure”.
Doctors are also prohibited from directly or indirectly soliciting patients through self-promotion or third parties. They cannot permit their name, image, voice, testimonials or endorsements to be used to promote medical services or commercial products.
The guidelines further prohibit doctors and hospitals from using discounts, limited-period offers, contests, coupons, gifts, cashback, referral benefits or free procedures as inducements when these could encourage unnecessary consultations, investigations or treatment.
Comparative claims, such as “best”, “No. 1”, “leading”, “most trusted” or “top”, will also be prohibited, unless they are objectively verifiable through a transparent and independently ascertainable methodology. Paid or manipulated online reviews, ratings, followers, likes and search rankings are similarly barred.
AI-Generated Promos Brought Under Regulatory Scrutiny
In a significant provision, the NMC has specifically addressed the use of AI in healthcare advertising. “AI-generated promotional campaigns aimed at commercial interests are prohibited. Where AI-generated or AI-assisted promotional content is permitted under the guidelines, it must carry a clear disclosure, indicating that its origin is AI,” the guidelines stated.
It further prohibits doctors and hospitals from using AI to create misleading or unverifiable representations regarding diagnosis, treatment, clinical outcomes, qualifications or patient experiences. AI also cannot be used to manipulate a patient's image, testimonial or voice, or create a synthetic endorsement appearing to come from an actual patient, doctor or other person.
The NMC has also made it mandatory to comply with privacy, confidentiality, data-protection and professional-ethics requirements, when patient information is used as input for an AI system.
Patient Photographs, Testimonials Restricted
Patient photographs, videos, medical records, clinical images, treatment details and identifiable information cannot be used for advertising, except where permitted by law, and after fulfilling applicable consent and safeguards.
According to the guidelines, even where disclosure is legally permitted, hospitals and doctors must adopt safeguards like cropping or blurring any identifying information. Patient consent by itself will not make an otherwise prohibited testimonial, endorsement or promotional “before-and-after” representation permissible.
Hospitals, however, can publish factual information about their name, location, departments, facilities, equipment, emergency services, accreditation, charges and other institutional details, provided such communication does not become patient solicitation or self-promotion.
Graduated Penalties For Violations
The NMC has prescribed a graded enforcement mechanism. A first violation may attract a warning and mandatory ethics training, while a second violation could result in censure and monetary penalty.
A third violation may lead to suspension of registration for 3-6 months. Serious violations, including misleading cure claims, patient inducement and digital mass solicitation, may attract suspension for 6-12 months. Repeated violations could result in removal from the medical register for 1-3 years.
The guidelines said that before imposing penalties, the concerned state Medical Council will issue a showcause notice, and provide the medical practitioner an opportunity to explain the alleged violation.
The guidelines also provide an appellate mechanism. An aggrieved registered medical practitioner can appeal against a state Medical Council decision before the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the NMC within 60 days.
The Commission said the new framework is intended to ensure that healthcare communication remains truthful, transparent, evidence-based and patient-centric, while adapting professional ethics to the rapidly-expanding digital and AI-driven healthcare communication environment.
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