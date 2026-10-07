ETV Bharat / bharat

National Medical Commission Tightens Advertising Rules, Bans Misleading Claims, AI-Manipulated Patient Promos

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced a comprehensive guideline to regulate advertising and public communication by hospitals, medical institutions and registered medical practitioners, with a focus on misleading claims, patient privacy, social-media promotions and the emerging use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare advertising.

The “Guidelines on Ethical Advertising and Public Communication by Hospitals/Medical Institutions and Registered Medical Practitioners”, was issued by the NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board on Tuesday evening.

The Commission said the framework aims to preserve the dignity of the medical profession, prevent commercialisation of healthcare, and protect patients and the public from misleading or unsubstantiated medical claims.

“The NMC was prompted to introduce the guidelines by the rapid expansion of digital healthcare advertising, social media promotion and influencer-driven medical content, which has increased the risk of misleading patients. Unsubstantiated claims about treatment success, 'best doctor' or 'miracle cures', besides paid reviews, patient testimonials and promotional inducements, can commercialise medical practice and influence vulnerable patients’ healthcare decisions,” said an official aware of the development to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The official further said the growing use of AI has added new risks, including manipulated images, synthetic testimonials and unverifiable claims.

Circulating the guideline, a copy which is in ETV Bharat's possession, to all states and UTs, NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer suggested to additional chief secretaries, principal secretary, health and medical education secretaries of all states and UTs, Director Generals and directors of departments of medical education, registrars of all state medical councils, deans and principals of all medical colleges and institutions, to preserve the dignity of the profession.

“Prevent commercialisation of healthcare. Protect patient interest, prevent misleading medical claims. Ensure healthcare communication remains informational, ethical and evidence-based. Align hospital advertising practices with professional standards, applicable to registered medical practitioners. Promote transparency while discouraging commercialisation of medical care, regulate digital healthcare promotion, and ensure ethical parity across all systems of medicine, etc.,” said Langer.

The guidelines cover advertising across traditional and digital platforms, including print, television, radio, websites, social media, messaging platforms, podcasts, influencer marketing, sponsored posts, search engines and AI-generated or AI-assisted promotional content. The NMC has clarified that any communication, will be treated as advertisement, when their content or manner of dissemination has a promotional character.

It is worth mentioning that the NMC cited the Supreme Court proceedings in the writ petition (civil) No. 1160/2023, while framing its new guidelines on ethical advertising and public communication. The matter concerns the need to regulate misleading medical advertisements and to protect patients from promotional claims by doctors and healthcare institutions.

An earlier Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, already treated direct or indirect solicitation of patients and self-promotional advertising by physicians, as unethical under Regulation 6.1.1. The NMC’s new framework seeks to strengthen these principles for the digital, social media and AI-driven healthcare environment.

No ‘Best Doctor’, ‘100% Success’, ‘Miracle Cure’ Claims

Under the framework, registered medical practitioners cannot advertise personal achievements, professional success rates or patient numbers through exaggerated or unverifiable claims, like “guaranteed cures”, “best doctors”, “No. 1 specialist”, “100% success”, “painless treatment”, “miracle treatment” or “exclusive cure”.

Doctors are also prohibited from directly or indirectly soliciting patients through self-promotion or third parties. They cannot permit their name, image, voice, testimonials or endorsements to be used to promote medical services or commercial products.

The guidelines further prohibit doctors and hospitals from using discounts, limited-period offers, contests, coupons, gifts, cashback, referral benefits or free procedures as inducements when these could encourage unnecessary consultations, investigations or treatment.

Comparative claims, such as “best”, “No. 1”, “leading”, “most trusted” or “top”, will also be prohibited, unless they are objectively verifiable through a transparent and independently ascertainable methodology. Paid or manipulated online reviews, ratings, followers, likes and search rankings are similarly barred.