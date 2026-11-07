NMC Sounds Alarm Over Fake Medical Colleges, Fraudulent Admission Offers
Regulator asks students and parents to verify college recognition, approved seats and academic-year permissions, warns against misleading online advertisements, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: With fraudulent institutions increasingly using websites, social media promotions and misleading admission offers to lure unsuspecting students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a nationwide advisory urging students, parents and the general public to verify the authenticity and regulatory approval of medical colleges before taking admission or making any payment.
The advisory, issued by the NMC’s Undergraduate Medical Education Board, follows the Supreme Court’s intervention in an ongoing case involving a purported fake medical college allegedly operating from a farmhouse.Body:The commission has flagged the possibility of students being cheated through unauthorised medical institutions, forged regulatory documents and false representations by agents and intermediaries.
SC intervention triggers regulatory warning
The Supreme Court, while hearing the case titled Ayesha Jain v. Amity University, Noida & Ors., took cognisance of the issue and directed regulatory bodies, including the NMC, to caution students and parents against dealing with educational institutions without first verifying their authenticity.
The NMC on Thursday said the advisory was issued in compliance with the court’s directions and to protect students from fraudulent practices, financial exploitation and the consequences of enrolling in unrecognised medical programmes.
College recognition does not guarantee admission permission
A key warning concerns the distinction between a medical college’s presence on the official list and its permission to admit students for a particular academic session.
The commission has clarified that merely featuring in the official list of medical colleges or having operated in previous years does not automatically establish permission to admit students in subsequent academic sessions.
“Candidates must independently verify whether the institution has received the requisite permission for the relevant academic year, along with the approved course and number of seats, through official NMC and Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) records,” the NMC said.
Beware of fake websites and forged approval letters
The regulator has cautioned students against relying solely on institutional brochures, prospectuses, websites, advertisements and social media posts while evaluating admission offers.
“Even purported Letters of Permission, approval letters, certificates and other regulatory documents circulated by institutions or their representatives should not be accepted without independent verification,” it said.
Any doubt regarding the authenticity of such documents must be clarified directly with the concerned regulatory authority through its official communication channels, the NMC further said.
Follow official counselling channels
The NMC has advised candidates to follow prescribed counselling procedures for admissions and verify the institution and seat allotted through the official counselling authority.
Depending on the applicable admission process, students should use the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) or the competent State/UT counselling authority, it said.
The commission has also cautioned against extraordinary claims regarding medical education, clinical training, hospital facilities and admission opportunities that appear inconsistent with the nature and scale of the proposed course.
It has stressed that the existence of a building, office, website or advertisement does not establish that an institution is legally authorised to impart medical education.Conclusion:No payments to unauthorised agents
On the financial front, the NMC has specifically warned students and parents against making admission-related payments to unauthorised agents, personal bank accounts or unverified intermediaries.
It has underlined that assurances given by agents or institutions cannot substitute for statutory permission or compliance with the prescribed admission process.
The commission has also clarified that approval, affiliation, registration or recognition granted by one authority for a particular purpose should not be mistaken for permission from the NMC to conduct an MBBS course. Institutions must independently satisfy the requirements of the respective competent regulatory authorities.
Report suspected fake colleges
The NMC has urged the public to report suspected fake medical colleges, unauthorised MBBS courses, forged permission letters, fraudulent admission offers and misleading representations through its official website or communication channels.
Complaints may also be brought to the notice of the concerned State and UT Department of Medical Education, competent regulatory authority and local police, wherever appropriate.
Students and parents have been advised to preserve advertisements, payment receipts, correspondence, website details and other supporting documents while reporting suspected fraud.
Different courses, different regulators
The commission said pharmacy, nursing, Ayurveda, allied and healthcare programmes and other professional qualifications fall under the jurisdiction of different statutory or competent regulatory authorities.
“Regulatory status must therefore be independently verified with the authority responsible for the particular course,” it said.
The NMC has asked students and parents to consult its official website, www.nmc.org.in, and the relevant regulatory and counselling portals for authentic and updated information.
The commission said timely verification and reporting of suspected fraudulent activities were essential to protect students from financial losses, prevent misuse of statutory authorities’ names and safeguard the standards and integrity of medical education.
Read More: