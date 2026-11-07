ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Sounds Alarm Over Fake Medical Colleges, Fraudulent Admission Offers

New Delhi: With fraudulent institutions increasingly using websites, social media promotions and misleading admission offers to lure unsuspecting students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a nationwide advisory urging students, parents and the general public to verify the authenticity and regulatory approval of medical colleges before taking admission or making any payment.

The advisory, issued by the NMC’s Undergraduate Medical Education Board, follows the Supreme Court’s intervention in an ongoing case involving a purported fake medical college allegedly operating from a farmhouse.Body:The commission has flagged the possibility of students being cheated through unauthorised medical institutions, forged regulatory documents and false representations by agents and intermediaries.

SC intervention triggers regulatory warning

The Supreme Court, while hearing the case titled Ayesha Jain v. Amity University, Noida & Ors., took cognisance of the issue and directed regulatory bodies, including the NMC, to caution students and parents against dealing with educational institutions without first verifying their authenticity.

The NMC on Thursday said the advisory was issued in compliance with the court’s directions and to protect students from fraudulent practices, financial exploitation and the consequences of enrolling in unrecognised medical programmes.

College recognition does not guarantee admission permission

A key warning concerns the distinction between a medical college’s presence on the official list and its permission to admit students for a particular academic session.

The commission has clarified that merely featuring in the official list of medical colleges or having operated in previous years does not automatically establish permission to admit students in subsequent academic sessions.

“Candidates must independently verify whether the institution has received the requisite permission for the relevant academic year, along with the approved course and number of seats, through official NMC and Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) records,” the NMC said.

Beware of fake websites and forged approval letters

The regulator has cautioned students against relying solely on institutional brochures, prospectuses, websites, advertisements and social media posts while evaluating admission offers.

“Even purported Letters of Permission, approval letters, certificates and other regulatory documents circulated by institutions or their representatives should not be accepted without independent verification,” it said.

Any doubt regarding the authenticity of such documents must be clarified directly with the concerned regulatory authority through its official communication channels, the NMC further said.

Follow official counselling channels

The NMC has advised candidates to follow prescribed counselling procedures for admissions and verify the institution and seat allotted through the official counselling authority.

Depending on the applicable admission process, students should use the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) or the competent State/UT counselling authority, it said.