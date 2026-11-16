National Medical Commission Proposes Sweeping Reforms, Seeks Greater Powers For Chairperson
Draft Administrative Regulations, 2026, envisage centralised decision-making, quarterly Commission meetings and appointment of experts for up to three years.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a comprehensive set of administrative regulations that seek to streamline its functioning, strengthen coordination among its autonomous boards and establish a more defined framework for decision-making, appointments and internal administration.
The draft Administrative Regulations, 2026, published on Monday, envisage a significantly enhanced administrative role for the NMC Chairperson, including the authority to exercise the powers of the Commission in its absence, take decisions during emergencies, oversee routine administration and approve notifications, public notices and major communications issued by the autonomous boards.
In fact, the proposed regulations, a copy of which ETV Bharat possesses, seek to establish a comprehensive administrative framework for the NMC, covering institutional coordination, decision-making, legal representation, meetings and professional support.
The regulations, issued under the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, also provide for engaging experts and professionals from diverse disciplines for a maximum period of three years to strengthen the Commission’s institutional and technical capabilities.
A key feature of the draft is the proposed expansion of the chairperson’s authority in matters concerning the functioning of the Commission. Under the provisions, the Chairperson would be empowered to take policy decisions and exercise the Commission’s powers when the Commission is not in session. Such decisions, however, would have to be placed before the Commission at its immediately subsequent meeting for ratification.
The draft further provides that decisions taken by the Chairperson during special circumstances or emergencies will cease to remain in force if they are not ratified at the next Commission meeting.
“The Chairperson would also be responsible for ensuring coordination among all autonomous boards in the absence of the Commission's meetings. Additionally, all notifications, public notices and mass correspondence issued by the boards would require the Chairperson’s approval,” the notification stated.
The proposed framework also seeks to give the Chairperson control over the Commission’s regular administrative functioning, including the delegation of additional responsibilities to autonomous boards whenever required.
Quarterly meetings
Under the proposed regulations, the NMC would be required to meet at least once every quarter to deliberate on policy matters, approve regulations and guidelines, review the functioning of autonomous boards and consider other important administrative issues.
Meetings would ordinarily be conducted in person, although virtual and hybrid arrangements would be permitted whenever necessary. At least 15 days’ notice would have to be issued to members through email for regular meetings.
The Chairperson could also convene emergency meetings either on his own initiative or following a written request from at least one-fifth of the Commission’s members. The requirement of 15 days’ advance notice would not apply to such meetings.
Secretary’s responsibilities
The draft also seeks to delineate the responsibilities of the NMC Secretary, placing the office at the centre of the Commission’s administrative and institutional operations.
“The Secretary would be responsible for notifying decisions and orders of the Commission after the Chairperson’s approval, coordinating meetings of the Commission and the Medical Advisory Council (MAC), maintaining official records and overseeing establishment-related matters,” the notification stated.
The Secretary would also serve as custodian of the Commission’s properties, assets and records, ensure timely submission of statutory returns and reports, and represent the Commission in legal matters.
Focus on experts and professional support
Another significant provision concerns engaging experts and professionals to support the Commission and its autonomous boards.
The Chairperson would be empowered to determine the number of experts required and engage professionals from fields such as medical education, public health, health economics, quality assurance, patient advocacy, research, science and technology, information technology, finance, accounts, administration and law.
“Their engagement could extend up to three years, with remuneration determined by the Commission. In deserving cases, the Chairperson could approve higher remuneration after recording reasons in writing and obtaining the Commission’s approval,” the notification stated.
According to the notification, the Medical Advisory Council would be required to meet at least twice annually and advise the Commission on medical education, training, research, minimum standards and equitable access to medical education.
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