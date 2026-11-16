ETV Bharat / bharat

National Medical Commission Proposes Sweeping Reforms, Seeks Greater Powers For Chairperson

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a comprehensive set of administrative regulations that seek to streamline its functioning, strengthen coordination among its autonomous boards and establish a more defined framework for decision-making, appointments and internal administration.

The draft Administrative Regulations, 2026, published on Monday, envisage a significantly enhanced administrative role for the NMC Chairperson, including the authority to exercise the powers of the Commission in its absence, take decisions during emergencies, oversee routine administration and approve notifications, public notices and major communications issued by the autonomous boards.

In fact, the proposed regulations, a copy of which ETV Bharat possesses, seek to establish a comprehensive administrative framework for the NMC, covering institutional coordination, decision-making, legal representation, meetings and professional support.

The regulations, issued under the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, also provide for engaging experts and professionals from diverse disciplines for a maximum period of three years to strengthen the Commission’s institutional and technical capabilities.

A key feature of the draft is the proposed expansion of the chairperson’s authority in matters concerning the functioning of the Commission. Under the provisions, the Chairperson would be empowered to take policy decisions and exercise the Commission’s powers when the Commission is not in session. Such decisions, however, would have to be placed before the Commission at its immediately subsequent meeting for ratification.

The draft further provides that decisions taken by the Chairperson during special circumstances or emergencies will cease to remain in force if they are not ratified at the next Commission meeting.

“The Chairperson would also be responsible for ensuring coordination among all autonomous boards in the absence of the Commission's meetings. Additionally, all notifications, public notices and mass correspondence issued by the boards would require the Chairperson’s approval,” the notification stated.

The proposed framework also seeks to give the Chairperson control over the Commission’s regular administrative functioning, including the delegation of additional responsibilities to autonomous boards whenever required.

Quarterly meetings

Under the proposed regulations, the NMC would be required to meet at least once every quarter to deliberate on policy matters, approve regulations and guidelines, review the functioning of autonomous boards and consider other important administrative issues.

Meetings would ordinarily be conducted in person, although virtual and hybrid arrangements would be permitted whenever necessary. At least 15 days’ notice would have to be issued to members through email for regular meetings.