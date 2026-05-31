ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Proposes Restoring 10-Year Limit For Completing MBBS Course

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed amending the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER), 2023, to allow MBBS students up to 10 years to complete their course, including the compulsory rotatory medical internship, effectively restoring the earlier time limit that was reduced in 2023. In a draft amendment uploaded on its website, the commission has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the public within 30 days.

Under the proposed changes, no student shall be allowed more than four attempts to clear the first professional MBBS examination, a provision that remains unchanged. However, students would be allowed to continue the undergraduate medical course for up to 10 years from the date of admission, including the internship period.

This is in alignment with the NMC's Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) regulations, 2021.

"Provided that under no circumstances the student shall be allowed more than four attempts for the first year (First Professional MBBS) and no student shall be allowed to continue the undergraduate medical course after 10 years from the date of joining the MBBS course (including continuous rotatory medical internship)," the draft amendment issued on May 18 said.