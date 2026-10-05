ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Grants Medical Colleges 3 More Weeks To Update Faculty Registration Numbers On Biometric Attendance Portal

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday granted medical colleges and institutions an additional three weeks to update the National Medical Register (NMR) or State Medical Register (SMR) numbers of medical faculty and other eligible personnel on the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) portal, warning that incorrect or missing registration details could lead to automated blocking and rejection of daily attendance.

The directive was issued NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer to the Deans, Principals and Directors of all medical colleges and institutions under the Commission. In fact, the order, a copy of which is available with ETV Bharat, follows an earlier office memorandum issued on September 3, which had given institutions one month to complete the mandatory updation.

According to the latest order, the NMC found that the required updation of NMR/SMR numbers is still pending in some medical colleges. It also found instances where nodal officers entered erroneous NMR/SMR details on the AEBAS portal.

"Further, some nodal officers have updated erroneous NMR/SMR details on the portal," the Commission said, granting the additional three-week window to give institutions an opportunity to complete and rectify the requisite details.

The NMC further directed the heads of all medical colleges to personally ensure timely updation of the registration numbers in the profiles of medical faculty members, Junior Residents (JRs), Senior Residents (SRs), Tutors and Demonstrators.

The latest directive assumes significance as AEBAS-based attendance forms an important component of the NMC's digital monitoring and assessment mechanism for medical institutions. The Commission made it clear that non-updation or incorrect entry of NMR/SMR numbers will result in the system automatically blocking and rejecting daily attendance.