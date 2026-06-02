ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Calls For Zero Tolerance Towards Unsafe Injection Practices

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a fresh nationwide advisory specifically directing all medical colleges to enforce mandatory safe injection practices and warning that unsafe injections can trigger outbreaks of HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

While infection control norms and safe injection guidelines have existed for years, the NMC advisory asked for zero tolerance for unsafe practices, including reuse of syringes or needles, sharing of medication vials without proper precautions, and recapping used needles.

The advisory also warned against improper disposal of sharps and injection waste. It also cautioned that needle-stick injuries and infection clusters must be reported immediately for investigation.

Although the advisory does not specify any new penalty or punishment for non-compliance, medical colleges that fail to follow the NMC's directions could face action under existing NMC regulations, hospital accreditation standards, biomedical waste laws, and public health regulations.

A renowned health expert and member of the advisory committee to the health ministry said that medical colleges found violating safe injection and infection-control norms could face regulatory scrutiny, adverse inspection reports, action under biomedical waste management rules, and legal liability if patients suffer harm due to negligence.

Dr Suneela Garg, renowned health expert and a member of the advisory committee to the health ministry to ETV Bharat that persistent deficiencies may also affect institutional accreditation and regulatory compliance.

“Since the advisory uses the phrase ‘strict adherence to safe injection practices is a non-negotiable patient safety mandate’ and calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards syringe reuse and improper sharps disposal, it signals that the NMC expects medical colleges to treat violations as serious patient-safety breaches,” Garg said.