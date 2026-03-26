ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Bans Stem Cell Therapy For Treating Autism After SC Order

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has banned stem cell therapy for treating autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling.

In an advisory issued on March 25, the NMC has asked all medical colleges, institutions and registered medical practitioners to limit stem cell therapy's use to treating 32 diseases approved by the Health Ministry. The advisory has been issued based on recommendations of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The move aims to curb 'illegal practices' by private clinics in metropolitan and tier-2 cities that claim to treat autism and cerebral palsy using stem cell therapy.

Earlier this month, Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary of the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the Union Health Ministry asked the NMC to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgment, dated January 30, 2026 on stem cell therapy. A list of 32 diseases was also shared where stem cell therapy can be used.

Referring to the Supreme Court of India judgement No. 14452/2022/SEC-X dated February 3, 2026, in the matter of Yash Charitable Trust & Ors. Versus Union of India & Ors. (W.P.(C) No. 369 of 2022), concerning issues related to the use of stem cell therapy for treating ASD, Bahl said, “This judgement has important implications for giving stem cell therapy in India.”

Bahl said that stem cell therapies in routine practice shall be permitted only for disease conditions specified in the list of MoHFW approved indications as standard care.