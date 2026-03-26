NMC Bans Stem Cell Therapy For Treating Autism After SC Order
Following Supreme Court judgement on January 30, DHR provided a list of 32 diseases where stem cell therapy can be used to NMC.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has banned stem cell therapy for treating autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling.
In an advisory issued on March 25, the NMC has asked all medical colleges, institutions and registered medical practitioners to limit stem cell therapy's use to treating 32 diseases approved by the Health Ministry. The advisory has been issued based on recommendations of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The move aims to curb 'illegal practices' by private clinics in metropolitan and tier-2 cities that claim to treat autism and cerebral palsy using stem cell therapy.
Earlier this month, Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary of the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the Union Health Ministry asked the NMC to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgment, dated January 30, 2026 on stem cell therapy. A list of 32 diseases was also shared where stem cell therapy can be used.
Referring to the Supreme Court of India judgement No. 14452/2022/SEC-X dated February 3, 2026, in the matter of Yash Charitable Trust & Ors. Versus Union of India & Ors. (W.P.(C) No. 369 of 2022), concerning issues related to the use of stem cell therapy for treating ASD, Bahl said, “This judgement has important implications for giving stem cell therapy in India.”
Bahl said that stem cell therapies in routine practice shall be permitted only for disease conditions specified in the list of MoHFW approved indications as standard care.
“Other than the approved indications, stem cell therapy is permissible only in the context of research. If stem cells have undergone more than minimal manipulation, the research will be regulated by CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organsiation). If stem cells have undergone less than minimal manipulation, research will be regulated by DHR. In this case, in addition to the recommendations of the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) registered with DHR, the trials will have to be approved by the National Stem Cell Research Regulation Committee. The levels of manipulation for stem cell therapy have been defined by CDSCO,” Bahl said in a letter issued to NMC chairman Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, a copy of which ETV Bharat possesses.
Bahl said that stem cell research shall be permissible only as part of an approved clinical trial. This research will be required to comply with all ICMR ethical guidelines including written informed consent, no cost to the patient and provision of compensation in case of injury or death.
“Any stem cell treatment not included in the list of standard care indications, or not approved by CDSCO or DHR shall be deemed illegal and liable to action in accordance with the law. It is reiterated that biomedical research can only be approved by an IEC registered with DHR,” Bahl said.
According to the Health Ministry, among adults stem cell therapy can be used to treat diseases such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Myelofibrosis, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Diffuse Large b cell lymphoma, Follicular lymphoma, Mantle cell lymphoma, Peripheral T cell lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Acquired Severe Aplastic Anemia, Constitutional Severe Aplastic Anemia, Aplastic Anemia/Paroxysmal hemoglobinuria, Germ Cell tumors, Multiple Sclerosis and Systemic Sclerosis.
Among children, the therapy can be used for treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Myelodysplastic syndromes/ Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, Primary immunodeficiency diseases, Mucopolysaccharidoses, Thalassemia/ SCD, Osteopetrosis, Acquired Severe Aplastic Anemia, Inherited Bone Marrow failure syndromes, Ewings Sarcoma and Neuroblastoma.
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