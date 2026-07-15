ETV Bharat / bharat

NMC Allocates 50 More Seats To Tamil Nadu, Total Additional Seats Now 150

Chennai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has ordered the allocation of 50 additional MBBS seats to the Government Medical College of Tiruvallur, following Namakkal and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

With this, a total of additional 150 seats have been allocated to government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu in the current year alone.

"As a result of the continuous action taken by the department as per the directions of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Medical Assessment and Ranking Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission has allocated 50 additional MBBS medical seats each to three government medical colleges, namely Namakkal, Tiruppur and Tiruvallur in addition to the existing medical seats," said Minister of Medical Education and Public Welfare Arunraj in a statement.

Accordingly, the admission capacity of these three government medical colleges has increased from 100 to 150 seats each. Through intensive infrastructure expansion by the state health department and timely submission of compliance reports, the Tamil Nadu government has so far expanded the number of medical seats to a total of 5,200 seats in 36 government medical colleges.