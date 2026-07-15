NMC Allocates 50 More Seats To Tamil Nadu, Total Additional Seats Now 150
Accordingly, the admission capacity of the three government medical colleges — Namakkal, Tiruppur and Tiruvallur —has increased from 100 to 150 seats each.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Chennai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has ordered the allocation of 50 additional MBBS seats to the Government Medical College of Tiruvallur, following Namakkal and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.
With this, a total of additional 150 seats have been allocated to government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu in the current year alone.
"As a result of the continuous action taken by the department as per the directions of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Medical Assessment and Ranking Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission has allocated 50 additional MBBS medical seats each to three government medical colleges, namely Namakkal, Tiruppur and Tiruvallur in addition to the existing medical seats," said Minister of Medical Education and Public Welfare Arunraj in a statement.
Accordingly, the admission capacity of these three government medical colleges has increased from 100 to 150 seats each. Through intensive infrastructure expansion by the state health department and timely submission of compliance reports, the Tamil Nadu government has so far expanded the number of medical seats to a total of 5,200 seats in 36 government medical colleges.
Also, the NMC has approved Jharkhand's proposal to add 70 MBBS seats at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, taking the total number of undergraduate medical students it can accommodate to 250, a health department official said on Wednesday.
The current MBBS student intake capacity of the medical institute is 180.
The state health department highlighted that the number of MBBS seats for MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur was increased to 150 from 100, to stress that the state government was working towards overhauling the healthcare system at the grassroots level.
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