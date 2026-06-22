'From Addiction To Hope': NMBA Reaches Out To Over 27.84 Crore Drug Addicts, Treats Over 28.29 Lakh
The campaign has extended its reach to more than 19,70,968 educational institutions across the country, reports Santu Das.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Over 27.84 crore people addicted to drugs have been reached so far through the Nasha Mukti Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) and over 28.29 lakh have been treated and rehabilitated across the country.
The NMBA has successfully reached out to a total of 27,84,60,546 individuals. This comprises 10,39,63,324 youth and 7,25,66,907 women, as per the latest data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Additionally, the campaign has extended its reach to more than 19,70,968 educational institutions across the country.
According to the Ministry, over 28,29,661 persons have been treated and rehabilitated through the NMBA across different states and UTs.
Scheme's intervention transforming lives
According to the success stories of individuals shared by the Ministry with ETV Bharat on Monday, in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Simhon (name changed), faced significant challenges. Substance use became a major barrier in completing his education and disrupted his progress towards achieving his goals.
Despite these challenges, the 26-year-old aspired to join the police service and build a stable future. Although his family had a stable financial background, his addiction created emotional and personal difficulties that affected his overall growth and development.
Through medication, meditation, counselling, yoga sessions, and proper guidance under the scheme, he received structured support for recovery and personal development. These interventions helped him regain confidence, improve his mental well-being, and focus on his future goals. Currently, he has shown positive progress and is preparing himself for employment opportunities.
In Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Raihan (name changed), faced several personal, social, and economic challenges due to alcohol addiction. The 29- year-old experienced severe withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia, and emotional distress, which affected his confidence and overall well-being. Being unemployed during a critical stage of his life led to low self-esteem and feelings of guilt and disappointment. His family also faced economic hardship, relying primarily on the income generated through a small evening food stall. Social stigma and lack of a supportive environment further affected his recovery journey.
The family situation remained emotionally and financially stressful, as both father and son were affected by addiction, placing additional pressure on other family members.
Through the scheme, the beneficiary received proper treatment, counselling support, and regular follow-up services. Currently, he has shown significant improvement and has successfully secured employment in a private hospital, as per the Ministry.
Similarly, in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Nikhil H (name changed), experienced significant challenges from an early age, as his father, who was an alcoholic, passed away when he was only four years old. Following this loss, his mother became the sole earning member of the family, leading to severe financial difficulties and emotional strain within the household. Witnessing his mother's hardships deeply affected him and motivated him to reduce her emotional burden and improve the family’s circumstances.
Despite these challenges, he aspired to secure stable employment, become financially independent, and build a better future for himself and his family. According to the Ministry, he received residential de-addiction treatment along with necessary rehabilitation support. The structured treatment and counselling process helped him overcome his addiction and improve his overall well-being. At present , he is successfully maintaining his recovery and continues to remain free from relapse.
What parents say?
Meera, who works as a domestic help, told ETV Bharat, "Drug addiction not only affects an individual but also the family members. It is not feasible to keep an eye on the children's activities. But, if they are aware of the negative impact of drug addiction, they will refrain from indulging in any act which would impact their health."
Drug addiction is a pervasive issue across the nation that poses considerable challenges for individuals, families, and society as a whole. The misuse of drugs has led to an increase in crime rates and has adversely impacted the community. Prevention is the most effective strategy to tackle the problem.
The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment acts as the nodal ministry for drug demand reduction in the country. Through its various initiatives, it coordinates, implements, and oversees programs that include prevention, assessment of the extent of the problem, treatment and rehabilitation of users, aftercare and follow-up, as well as the dissemination of information to the public and the promotion of community awareness.
To combat the issue of substance abuse and achieve the vision of a drug-free India, NMBA was launched by the Ministry on August 15, 2020. The main objective of the campaign is to promote national development and improve social well-being by encouraging a healthy, disciplined, and drug-free youth population. Over time, it has transformed into a significant nationwide movement, mobilizing communities and engaging all stakeholders in the fight against substance abuse.
The NMBA mobile application collects and monitors data at the grassroots level. Crucial counseling and immediate referral services can be accessed via the national toll-free Helpline No 14446.
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