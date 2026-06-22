ETV Bharat / bharat

'From Addiction To Hope': NMBA Reaches Out To Over 27.84 Crore Drug Addicts, Treats Over 28.29 Lakh

New Delhi: Over 27.84 crore people addicted to drugs have been reached so far through the Nasha Mukti Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) and over 28.29 lakh have been treated and rehabilitated across the country.



The NMBA has successfully reached out to a total of 27,84,60,546 individuals. This comprises 10,39,63,324 youth and 7,25,66,907 women, as per the latest data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Additionally, the campaign has extended its reach to more than 19,70,968 educational institutions across the country.

According to the Ministry, over 28,29,661 persons have been treated and rehabilitated through the NMBA across different states and UTs.

Scheme's intervention transforming lives

According to the success stories of individuals shared by the Ministry with ETV Bharat on Monday, in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, Simhon (name changed), faced significant challenges. Substance use became a major barrier in completing his education and disrupted his progress towards achieving his goals.

Despite these challenges, the 26-year-old aspired to join the police service and build a stable future. Although his family had a stable financial background, his addiction created emotional and personal difficulties that affected his overall growth and development.

Through medication, meditation, counselling, yoga sessions, and proper guidance under the scheme, he received structured support for recovery and personal development. These interventions helped him regain confidence, improve his mental well-being, and focus on his future goals. Currently, he has shown positive progress and is preparing himself for employment opportunities.

In Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Raihan (name changed), faced several personal, social, and economic challenges due to alcohol addiction. The 29- year-old experienced severe withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia, and emotional distress, which affected his confidence and overall well-being. Being unemployed during a critical stage of his life led to low self-esteem and feelings of guilt and disappointment. His family also faced economic hardship, relying primarily on the income generated through a small evening food stall. Social stigma and lack of a supportive environment further affected his recovery journey.

The family situation remained emotionally and financially stressful, as both father and son were affected by addiction, placing additional pressure on other family members.