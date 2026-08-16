ETV Bharat / bharat

NLSIU Students, Alumni Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation

Bengaluru: The Students and Alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here have opposed CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the upcoming convocation of the varsity.

In a statement dated August 15, the students and alumni condemned the now-withdrawn BCI order to halt the enrolment of students of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and expressed their solidarity with the students at NALSAR, who they said have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power.

"We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal "proceedings" can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI," the statement signed by 165 graduating students of the Class of 2026, 409 current students and 128 alumni.

They claimed that even after the recall of the ban on enrolment and the inquiry order, the BCI has acknowledged the "arbitrary" and "illegal nature" of its actions.

According to them, a university convocation is a monumental event in a student's academic life, meant to celebrate years of hard work and perseverance. In a country where access to higher education is severely restricted by barriers of class, caste and gender, and poorly designed and conducted entrance examinations, a convocation marks an important achievement for families.

"In this context, inviting persons in high office to confer degrees to students towards whom they have publicly expressed their disdain and condescension is offensive, humiliating, and a mockery of students and their struggles," it said.