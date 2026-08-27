ETV Bharat / bharat

NLSIU Bengaluru Cancels Convocation After Opposition Over Invitation To CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman

Earlier this month, the NLSIU Academic Administration team had sent emails to graduating students proposing September 12 as the date for the annual convocation.

"Students may choose to receive their certificates by courier or collect them from the campus. Gold medals will also be dispatched to the awardees or made available for collection," the source said.

A source at NLSIU, who requested anonymity, told ETV Bharat that the ceremony has been cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances." The university will instead confer degrees on the graduating students in absentia after obtaining approval from its governing bodies.

Bengaluru: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has cancelled its 34th annual convocation, which was scheduled on September 12 following opposition from students and alumni to the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

The controversy began after 165 graduating students, 409 enrolled students and 128 alumni signed an open letter opposing the invitation extended to the CJI and the BCI chairman. The signatories also expressed solidarity with students of NALSAR University of Law Hyderabad, where a similar dispute had erupted over the proposed presence of CJI Kant at its convocation.

On August 13, the BCI had directed state Bar Councils not to enrol NALSAR’s 2026 graduates following their opposition to the invitation. The order was withdrawn within hours after widespread criticism.

"We are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal proceedings could be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university does not alter the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the chairman and the BCI," the NLSIU students have said in their letter.

Describing convocation as a milestone for students and their families, a statement said inviting officeholders who had allegedly expressed "disdain and condescension" towards students would be "offensive, humiliating and a mockery of students and their struggles."

The NALSAR protest followed remarks made by CJI Kant while hearing a petition alleging police excesses during protests in Delhi over the alleged NEET question paper leak. "Please don’t waste our time. We don’t have time to watch these videos," he had said.

Reacting to NLSIU’s decision, Saurav Das, co-convenor of CJP, supported the students. "I hope the NLSIU graduating batch organises its own graduation ceremony and invites the most honourable guest to felicitate them. Do it the Gen-Z way!” he posted on X.