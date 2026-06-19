NIXI Launches Four Digital Platforms To Boost Internet Security, Transparency And User Services
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said India's internet focus must now shift from access to resilience, security and trust as digital dependence grows, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Thursday launched four new digital initiatives, including an AI-powered WHOIS screening platform, aimed at strengthening India's internet ecosystem, improving transparency and enhancing cyber security.
The initiatives- IX Portal, myIRINN Portal, .IN Auction Portal and AI-Powered WHOIS Screening Platform, were unveiled by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Chairman of NIXI, during the organisation's 23rd Foundation Day celebrations.
The newly launched platforms are designed to improve user experience, streamline operations and strengthen monitoring and verification processes across India's internet infrastructure. The AI-powered WHOIS screening platform is expected to enhance domain name security by helping identify suspicious websites and strengthening trust in the country's .IN domain ecosystem.
Addressing policymakers, industry leaders, academics and members of the internet community at the event, Krishnan said India's internet journey has evolved beyond expanding connectivity to focusing on resilience, safety and reliability.
"As digital technologies become deeply integrated into our daily lives, building trust, resilience and security across the Internet ecosystem becomes increasingly important," he said, adding that NIXI has played a key role in strengthening India's internet infrastructure while enabling greater participation in global internet governance discussions.
Highlighting the growing dependence on digital services, Krishnan said the country must ensure secure and resilient networks that protect users from fraud and provide uninterrupted access to online resources. He stressed the importance of India's active participation in global internet governance forums, noting that internet management follows a multi-stakeholder model involving governments, industry, civil society and technical communities.
On internet infrastructure, he said efforts are underway to improve resilience through distributed systems, mirror sites and other measures that reduce dependence on any single point of failure. "It is important from the overall internet governance point of view that the infrastructure is spread throughout," he said.
Krishnan also pointed to the growing popularity of the .IN domain and increasing availability of internet services in Indian languages. He noted that .IN domains can be registered by anyone and are available in English, Hindi and several other Indian languages.
Drawing a parallel between internet use and road safety, he said users must follow appropriate safeguards as online adoption grows. "You cannot drive on roads without following safety norms. Similarly, internet usage also requires necessary safety precautions," he said.
Samiran Gupta, Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director, Asia Pacific at ICANN, said India's expanding digital ecosystem requires stronger participation in global internet governance and standards-setting discussions. He said initiatives such as the NIXI Fellowship Programme are helping create a new generation of leaders capable of contributing to the future of the internet.
Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, said programmes supporting internet technologies and participation in forums such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) are helping develop future internet leaders who can contribute to a secure, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem.
NIXI Chief Executive Officer Dr Devesh Tyagi said the next phase of India's internet growth would be driven by trust, innovation and inclusion. "It is no longer only about getting people online. It is about creating opportunities for citizens, businesses, startups and institutions to grow in a digital-first world," he said.
Over the last 23 years, NIXI has emerged as a key pillar of India's internet infrastructure. The organisation currently manages more than 39 lakh .IN domain names, operates 79 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across the country, supports domain registrations in 22 Indian languages and continues to drive IPv6 adoption. India has achieved approximately 78.34 per cent IPv6 adoption, making it one of the global leaders in the transition to the next-generation internet protocol.
As India advances towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, NIXI said it remains committed to strengthening internet resilience and enabling a secure, inclusive and accessible digital ecosystem across the country.
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