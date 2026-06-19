ETV Bharat / bharat

NIXI Launches Four Digital Platforms To Boost Internet Security, Transparency And User Services

New Delhi: The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Thursday launched four new digital initiatives, including an AI-powered WHOIS screening platform, aimed at strengthening India's internet ecosystem, improving transparency and enhancing cyber security.

The initiatives- IX Portal, myIRINN Portal, .IN Auction Portal and AI-Powered WHOIS Screening Platform, were unveiled by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Chairman of NIXI, during the organisation's 23rd Foundation Day celebrations.

The newly launched platforms are designed to improve user experience, streamline operations and strengthen monitoring and verification processes across India's internet infrastructure. The AI-powered WHOIS screening platform is expected to enhance domain name security by helping identify suspicious websites and strengthening trust in the country's .IN domain ecosystem.

Addressing policymakers, industry leaders, academics and members of the internet community at the event, Krishnan said India's internet journey has evolved beyond expanding connectivity to focusing on resilience, safety and reliability.

"As digital technologies become deeply integrated into our daily lives, building trust, resilience and security across the Internet ecosystem becomes increasingly important," he said, adding that NIXI has played a key role in strengthening India's internet infrastructure while enabling greater participation in global internet governance discussions.

Highlighting the growing dependence on digital services, Krishnan said the country must ensure secure and resilient networks that protect users from fraud and provide uninterrupted access to online resources. He stressed the importance of India's active participation in global internet governance forums, noting that internet management follows a multi-stakeholder model involving governments, industry, civil society and technical communities.

On internet infrastructure, he said efforts are underway to improve resilience through distributed systems, mirror sites and other measures that reduce dependence on any single point of failure. "It is important from the overall internet governance point of view that the infrastructure is spread throughout," he said.