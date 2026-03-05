ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Writes His Own Political Obituary By Deciding To Move To Rajya Sabha; The Future Of JDU And Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, in Patna, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is also seen. ( PTI )

Patna: The 'tiger' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was 'zinda' (alive) and kicking, but much to everyone's surprise, chose to walk into oblivion rather than write his own political obituary on Thursday by filing nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Given the numbers in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) having 202 seats out of the total 243, with the BJP having 89 and Janata Dal United (JDU) 85, his election is a forgone conclusion.

Yet, the move also means that he will remain the Chief Minister just for another few weeks, with April 9 as the deadline, because the five Rajya Sabha seats, for which elections are being held on March 16, will become vacant on that day. Unless, of course, he manages to do one of his famous somersaults to switch sides again – chances of which is quite bleak due to a very weak Opposition.

So Nitish is not resigning from the present post immediately – thereby giving time to ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to select his successor, and also to himself to wind up the pending works, make arrangements for the future of his party JDU and his son Nishant Kumar.

The change has generated much political heat, protests, praise, allegations and conspiracy theories. Their effect will be felt in the time to come and shape and reshape the future of Bihar politics.

Jharkhand MLA Saryu Roy, who is a friend of Nitish and has worked closely with him, said that the way he (Nitish) was sent to the Rajya Sabha was neither well-intentioned nor satisfactory to the people.

"This is not a simple decision. It has been taken as part of a design. Accepting it is bitter, and the people of Bihar are not happy with it," Roy said.

The move for Rajya Sabha membership

Though Nitish's step came as a surprise for many, he had actually spoken about it while heading the previous NDA governments between 2022 and 2025. There were speculations about him becoming the Vice-President of the country.

"He had far fewer MLAs at that time in comparison to the ally BJP due to internal subversion in the NDA. The then Lok Janshakti Party, led by Chirag Paswan, had worked against him. So, there were talks about him abdicating as the Chief Minister. He had himself expressed the wish to go to the Rajya Sabha during those times. However, he also flipped from one alliance to another twice in that period," socio-political activist and former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, DM Diwakar told ETV Bharat.

Diwakar added that a strong performance in the November 2025 Assembly election revived Nitish and gave him a spring in his step, but the Opposition, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), became very weak, leaving him no option of switching between alliances and continuing as the Chief Minister.

The move for Rajya Sabha is also being seen as an honourable exit for a Chief Minister who has ruled continuously since 2005, except for a brief interregnum of nine months after the poor performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when he anointed Jitan Ram Manjhi (now the patron of Hindustani Awam Morcha – Secular and a Union minister) as the Chief Minister.

"The Rs 10,000 given to the women of the state during the Assembly poll has put Bihar's economy at stake. It has left the state coffers in such bad shape that there is no money to provide salaries and pay contractors who have completed their works. Bihar, which has been clocking a double-digit growth rate for years is now staring into overdraft provision like it had to during Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra's times in the 1980s. I think Nitish has chosen to go out of Bihar to escape the situation," Diwakar added.

It will also provide him an opportunity to walk into the sunset, leaving behind a legacy of inclusive development in the state. The move will help protect his image as a politician who indulged in politics of development, welfare and good governance.

Mental Ailment?

The poor health of Nitish, 75, has been a concern over the past three years. He has been showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease (dementia) through his language and activities. There were incidents in which he used unparliamentary words while addressing women in the state legislature. However, there has been no official confirmation or medical bulletin by the government in this regard.

There have been insider reports about him visiting a hospital in Edinburgh, England, to consult doctors about dementia, but none of his close leaders and aides could muster the courage to confirm or deny it.

But politicians have asserted that Nitish's mental condition was not actually as bad as it was made out to be, especially by a few senior leaders in the JDU and the BJP, perhaps as a narrative to make people think that his situation was hopeless.

"Earlier this year, when state home minister Samrat Choudhary was running amok with bulldozers in the state, the chief minister stepped in and took command of the situation. Choudhary had to pull back. It betrayed Nitish's spark of sanity and style of governance," a senior JDU leader said.