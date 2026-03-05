Nitish Writes His Own Political Obituary By Deciding To Move To Rajya Sabha; The Future Of JDU And Bihar
After ruling Bihar for 20 years, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday decided to move away from state politics.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 5, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST|
Updated : March 5, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Patna: The 'tiger' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was 'zinda' (alive) and kicking, but much to everyone's surprise, chose to walk into oblivion rather than write his own political obituary on Thursday by filing nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.
Given the numbers in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) having 202 seats out of the total 243, with the BJP having 89 and Janata Dal United (JDU) 85, his election is a forgone conclusion.
Yet, the move also means that he will remain the Chief Minister just for another few weeks, with April 9 as the deadline, because the five Rajya Sabha seats, for which elections are being held on March 16, will become vacant on that day. Unless, of course, he manages to do one of his famous somersaults to switch sides again – chances of which is quite bleak due to a very weak Opposition.
So Nitish is not resigning from the present post immediately – thereby giving time to ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to select his successor, and also to himself to wind up the pending works, make arrangements for the future of his party JDU and his son Nishant Kumar.
The change has generated much political heat, protests, praise, allegations and conspiracy theories. Their effect will be felt in the time to come and shape and reshape the future of Bihar politics.
Jharkhand MLA Saryu Roy, who is a friend of Nitish and has worked closely with him, said that the way he (Nitish) was sent to the Rajya Sabha was neither well-intentioned nor satisfactory to the people.
"This is not a simple decision. It has been taken as part of a design. Accepting it is bitter, and the people of Bihar are not happy with it," Roy said.
The move for Rajya Sabha membership
Though Nitish's step came as a surprise for many, he had actually spoken about it while heading the previous NDA governments between 2022 and 2025. There were speculations about him becoming the Vice-President of the country.
"He had far fewer MLAs at that time in comparison to the ally BJP due to internal subversion in the NDA. The then Lok Janshakti Party, led by Chirag Paswan, had worked against him. So, there were talks about him abdicating as the Chief Minister. He had himself expressed the wish to go to the Rajya Sabha during those times. However, he also flipped from one alliance to another twice in that period," socio-political activist and former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, DM Diwakar told ETV Bharat.
Diwakar added that a strong performance in the November 2025 Assembly election revived Nitish and gave him a spring in his step, but the Opposition, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), became very weak, leaving him no option of switching between alliances and continuing as the Chief Minister.
The move for Rajya Sabha is also being seen as an honourable exit for a Chief Minister who has ruled continuously since 2005, except for a brief interregnum of nine months after the poor performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when he anointed Jitan Ram Manjhi (now the patron of Hindustani Awam Morcha – Secular and a Union minister) as the Chief Minister.
"The Rs 10,000 given to the women of the state during the Assembly poll has put Bihar's economy at stake. It has left the state coffers in such bad shape that there is no money to provide salaries and pay contractors who have completed their works. Bihar, which has been clocking a double-digit growth rate for years is now staring into overdraft provision like it had to during Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra's times in the 1980s. I think Nitish has chosen to go out of Bihar to escape the situation," Diwakar added.
It will also provide him an opportunity to walk into the sunset, leaving behind a legacy of inclusive development in the state. The move will help protect his image as a politician who indulged in politics of development, welfare and good governance.
Mental Ailment?
The poor health of Nitish, 75, has been a concern over the past three years. He has been showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease (dementia) through his language and activities. There were incidents in which he used unparliamentary words while addressing women in the state legislature. However, there has been no official confirmation or medical bulletin by the government in this regard.
There have been insider reports about him visiting a hospital in Edinburgh, England, to consult doctors about dementia, but none of his close leaders and aides could muster the courage to confirm or deny it.
But politicians have asserted that Nitish's mental condition was not actually as bad as it was made out to be, especially by a few senior leaders in the JDU and the BJP, perhaps as a narrative to make people think that his situation was hopeless.
"Earlier this year, when state home minister Samrat Choudhary was running amok with bulldozers in the state, the chief minister stepped in and took command of the situation. Choudhary had to pull back. It betrayed Nitish's spark of sanity and style of governance," a senior JDU leader said.
Social activist and former Patna University professor NK Chaudhary, who was two years senior to Nitish in college, asserted that his mental condition could be an immediate cause, but not the main cause for the planned exit.
"The 1857 Revolt's immediate cause was cartridges laced with animal fat, but the main causes were British oppression, policies and exploitation. Here too, the main cause is that the BJP now wants to assert itself with the thinking of 'if not now then when in Bihar'," Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
Deals and conspiracy theories
Several senior BJP and JDU leaders have stressed that there was some deal over power-sharing when Nitish returned to the NDA fold in January 2024 to save himself and his party from the RJD's attempt to split and form its own government sans him.
However, the conditions were known to just a select few, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish himself. The easing out of the Chief Minister's position could be one of them.
"This has not happened on its own. Everything indicates a BJP strategy and operation. It propped him for the past 20 years but now wants to take charge of the state. It is quite natural too. Nitish's decision has come after he realised that there is no other option for him," Chaudhary said.
There have been speculations about the BJP and the Centre having something in their hands to control Nitish and make him abide by their directions.
"It is a possibility that the BJP has some leverage over Nitish. Just see the manner he has abided by its directions. In the present Legislative Assembly, JDU and the Opposition together come to 126 seats, yet he has not tried to flip to stay the chief minister. This leaves a question hanging in the air as to why he did not do so. Moreover, most of his party leaders and workers were not allowed to meet him over the past two days," Diwakar said.
Future of Nitish and JDU
Nitish, who has always hogged the limelight at the Centre as a Union Minister and Bihar’s Chief Minister, will now stay away from the spotlight as a Rajya Sabha member. He may dabble a bit in central politics, but it looks like the end of the road for him.
However, he will bargain for his son, Nishant Kumar, over the next few weeks while he is the chief minister, trying to establish him in state politics. Sources in the JDU said that Nishant would be made a deputy chief minister and groomed to lead the party in the coming days. The move will help keep it from disintegrating.
This will also favour the BJP because a majority of the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) and non-Yadav castes among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) strongly support Nitish and his party. Though keeping this base intact will be a challenge, it could be done with Nishant at the helm.
The new chief minister
Apart from Nitish becoming a member of the Upper House of the Parliament, the other certain thing in the present scenario is that the next Bihar chief minister will be from the BJP.
The front-runner among the probable names is Deputy Samrat Choudhary, along with another deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has made a name as a strong performer.
Jhanjharpur MLA and former minister Nitish Mishra, who is among the most educated legislators and happens to be the son of late chief minister Jagannath Mishra, minister of state for home affairs and Ujiarpur MP Nityanand Rai, state ministers Ram Kripal Yadav and Sanjay Singh Tiger, and Digha MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia are also among the probables.
However, over the past years, the BJP has shown a penchant for springing a surprise while appointing its chief ministers in states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and elsewhere. The party could pick a lesser-known face, but one strongly rooted in the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Bihar.
"If the BJP can pick Nitin Nabin as its national president, rest assured that it is going to spring a surprise in the form of the new Bihar chief minister too. The decision will come from the highest levels of the party, so everybody can keep guessing till then," Chaudhary said.
