Nitish To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, CM Resignation Date Uncertain
JD (U) national gen secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan said the next JD (U) national executive and national council meeting will now be held in Patna.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave a new twist to Bihar politics on Wednesday. According to JD (U) national general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan said while no national executive and national council meet of the party will be held in Delhi on Thursday, Nitish will fly to the national capital on Friday and take oath as Rajya Sabha member.
Ahmad said Nitish has not opted for any date to resign from the chief minister’s post yet. “No national executive and national council meet of the party is going to be held in Delhi. Nitish ji will visit Delhi on April 10, only to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member,” Khan told ETV Bharat.
Khan, who is an MLC, but resides mostly in Delhi, asserted that the next JD (U) national executive and national council meeting will now be held in Patna. Nitish was re-elected as the party’s president earlier in March for a three-year term. Asked about Nitish quitting the chief minister’s post after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, Khan said,“He has not finalised any date for resigning from the position. We will announce it if he takes any decision with regard to it.”
Meanwhile, another leader close to the chief minister said, “Nitish will fly to Delhi in a chartered aircraft on the morning of February 10, take oath as MP, and return to Patna in the evening. He will not spend the night in the national capital. However, he will visit his 6, Kamraj Lane residence allotted to him in 2018 as the state’s chief minister,”
The leader added that Nitish would be the only person to take oath as a member of the Council of States. Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan will administer oath to him at a ceremony that is expected to be attended by senior JD(U) and ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
However, the fresh development brings a tinge of uncertainty in Bihar politics at a juncture when the BJP is busy in elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and in choosing a successor of Nitish.
The saffron party with 88 MLAs is the largest party in the 243-member Assembly, followed by JD (U) with 85 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won total 202 seats in the November 2025 state elections, thereby decimating the Opposition.
Nitish was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. He quit as an MLC on March 30. Article 101(2) of the Constitution of India mandates that no person can simultaneously remain a member of the Parliament and a House of the state legislature.
Besides, Section 69 of The Representation of The People Act, 1951, read with the rules, says that an elected person must vacate one seat within 14 days from the date of declaration or publication of the Rajya Sabha election result. As per the Constitutional provisions, Nitish can remain the chief minister without being a member of either House of the state legislature for six months.
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