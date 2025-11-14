ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Thanks Bihar's People For 'Landslide' Victory For NDA

A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ( ANI )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked people of the state for giving a "landslide" victory for the ruling NDA in the assembly polls. The ruling alliance was set to achieve a thumping majority in the elections by "demonstrating complete unity". In a post on X on Friday, Kumar wrote, "People of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a landslide mandate in the polls. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks". He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous support to the NDA government in the state.