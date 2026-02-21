Nitish Takes Note Of Pedestrian Safety, Orders Construction Of Footpaths Across Bihar
The Chief Minister said he has directed the Transport Department to construct footpaths for the convenience and safety of pedestrians.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took note of absence of footpaths and rise in number of vehicles in the state and issued directions to officials concerned to address the issue.
In a post on X, Nitish pointed out that Bihar was rapidly progressing leading to a rise in income of people which has led to an increase in the number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the roads, creating problems for pedestrians.
“Those who safely and dignifiedly commute on foot have the first right on the roads. We have given several important directions to the Transport department to ensure that the pedestrians do not face any inconvenience. We have issued directions to construct footpaths as per the road safety standards as soon as possible in the urban areas, specifically identifying the crowded places,” Nitish wrote.
Nitish further said that the department has also been directed to identify places and provide zebra crossings at identified places, foot overbridges, escalators and underpasses.
“Directions have been issued to provide training to all government and private vehicle drivers so that they could become sensitive towards pedestrians. All black spots (places having more possibilities of accidents) on roads in rural and urban areas have to be identified, footpaths have to be constructed there and CCTV cameras have to be installed to assess the situation and cut down accidents,” he said.
The Chief Minister asserted that the Transport department has been asked to expedite the work so that people walking along the roads could avail the facilities as soon as possible. He pointed out that decisions with regard to pedestrians and their dignity has been taken under the ‘ease of living’ section of the ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar – III’ to make daily life easier for the people of the state. “I fully believe that the initiative will be very useful for the pedestrians and make life easier for them,” he said.
Bihar suffers from a pathetic lack of footpaths, especially in the cities. Wherever they exist, they are either encroached upon or their poor construction, discontinuity, and unevenness renders them unusable.
According to a senior official of the state's Transport department, “Only around 20 per cent of urban roads in the state have footpaths which could be called functional. But even they are below the standards prescribed for road safety.”
Footpaths are critical for urban mobility. According to the World Bank’s report on ‘Investing for momentum in active mobility’, a significant portion of urban travel in India is of short distances.
The World Bank report pointed out that around 35 per cent of trips in the cities in India are less than 3 km, while 50 per cent are under 10 km. It underscores the need for the footpaths as they could offload people and facilitate smoother movement of traffic.
According to Indian Road Congress data, pedestrians accounted for around 1.5 lakh or 20 percent of the 8 lakh road accident deaths between 2019 and 2023 in the country. In fact, the Supreme Court recognises the right to use footpaths as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, which encompasses the fundamental right to protection of life and personal liberty.
The apex court, in October 2025, had ordered an audit of footpaths and road crossings in 50 cities across the country. It had asked the states and union territories to formulate rules for road design, maintenance and road safety within six months to address high pedestrian fatality rates.
A bench of Supreme Court judges Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by orthopaedic surgeon S Rajeseekaran on road safety, and an application by lawyer Kishan Chand Jain who drew attention to the growing incidents of pedestrian deaths.
The bench also noted that the lack of enforcement of the existing rules to clear footpaths of encroachment forces pedestrians onto the carriageways, making them vulnerable to accidents.
