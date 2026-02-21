ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Takes Note Of Pedestrian Safety, Orders Construction Of Footpaths Across Bihar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took note of absence of footpaths and rise in number of vehicles in the state and issued directions to officials concerned to address the issue.

In a post on X, Nitish pointed out that Bihar was rapidly progressing leading to a rise in income of people which has led to an increase in the number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the roads, creating problems for pedestrians.

“Those who safely and dignifiedly commute on foot have the first right on the roads. We have given several important directions to the Transport department to ensure that the pedestrians do not face any inconvenience. We have issued directions to construct footpaths as per the road safety standards as soon as possible in the urban areas, specifically identifying the crowded places,” Nitish wrote.

Nitish further said that the department has also been directed to identify places and provide zebra crossings at identified places, foot overbridges, escalators and underpasses.

“Directions have been issued to provide training to all government and private vehicle drivers so that they could become sensitive towards pedestrians. All black spots (places having more possibilities of accidents) on roads in rural and urban areas have to be identified, footpaths have to be constructed there and CCTV cameras have to be installed to assess the situation and cut down accidents,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the Transport department has been asked to expedite the work so that people walking along the roads could avail the facilities as soon as possible. He pointed out that decisions with regard to pedestrians and their dignity has been taken under the ‘ease of living’ section of the ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar – III’ to make daily life easier for the people of the state. “I fully believe that the initiative will be very useful for the pedestrians and make life easier for them,” he said.