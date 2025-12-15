ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Pulls 'Niqab' Of Muslim Lady Doctor While Handing Her Job Letter; Opposition Questions His Mental Condition

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar courted controversy by pulling the 'niqab' of a Muslim lady doctor while handing her the government job appointment letter at a function in the state capital on Monday.

It left the doctor stunned, raising questions about the mental health of the chief minister and providing an opportunity to the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to slam him.

The incident, occurred at the ‘Samvad’ hall at the chief minister’s secretariat where the government was distributing appointment letters to 1,283 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors, who would work in mobile medical units under the National Child Health Programme, OPD (outpatient department) at various health institutions, as well as, in various National Health Mission programmes.

The names of the doctors were being called one by one at the function to collect their appointment letters. When it was the turn of one of them, Nusrat Parween, who was wearing a niqab, stepped to collect her appointment letter. Nitish handed it over to her. While both were posing for the camera, Nitish suddenly asked what she was wearing, told her to remove it, and at the same time bent a little and pulled it down. The niqab slid down a couple of inches.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who was standing behind Nitish on the dais, tried to stop him, while a security personnel nudged the doctor back. A few others standing there smiled.