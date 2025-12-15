Nitish Pulls 'Niqab' Of Muslim Lady Doctor While Handing Her Job Letter; Opposition Questions His Mental Condition
In a video, Nitish can be seen asking the lady doctor about the niqab and trying to pull it down at CM's secretariat in Patna.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 15, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar courted controversy by pulling the 'niqab' of a Muslim lady doctor while handing her the government job appointment letter at a function in the state capital on Monday.
It left the doctor stunned, raising questions about the mental health of the chief minister and providing an opportunity to the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to slam him.
The incident, occurred at the ‘Samvad’ hall at the chief minister’s secretariat where the government was distributing appointment letters to 1,283 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors, who would work in mobile medical units under the National Child Health Programme, OPD (outpatient department) at various health institutions, as well as, in various National Health Mission programmes.
The names of the doctors were being called one by one at the function to collect their appointment letters. When it was the turn of one of them, Nusrat Parween, who was wearing a niqab, stepped to collect her appointment letter. Nitish handed it over to her. While both were posing for the camera, Nitish suddenly asked what she was wearing, told her to remove it, and at the same time bent a little and pulled it down. The niqab slid down a couple of inches.
आज मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय स्थित ‘संवाद’ में 1283 आयुष चिकित्सकों (आयुर्वेदिक, होमियोपैथिक एवं यूनानी) के नियुक्ति पत्र वितरण समारोह में शामिल हुआ। यह कदम स्वास्थ्य प्रक्षेत्र में नई प्रतिभाओं को अवसर प्रदान करेगा तथा पारंपरिक चिकित्सा पद्धति को और सशक्त करेगा। सभी नवनियुक्त आयुष… pic.twitter.com/5bdSiax9Hc— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 15, 2025
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who was standing behind Nitish on the dais, tried to stop him, while a security personnel nudged the doctor back. A few others standing there smiled.
Soon videos of the incident went viral with netizens expressing shock and surprise at the misdemeanour of the chief minister. Opposition parties like the RJD and Congress shared related videos and attacked him.
“What has happened to Nitish ji? Has his mental condition reached a completely helpless stage or has Nitish Babu become a 100 per cent Sanghi (RSS member),” the RJD asked in a post on social media platform X while attaching the video of the incident with it.
यह क्या हो गया है नीतीश जी को?— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 15, 2025
मानसिक स्थिति बिल्कुल ही अब दयनीय स्थिति में पहुंच चुकी है या नीतीश बाबू अब 100% संघी हो चुके हैं?@yadavtejashwi #RJD #bihar #TejashwiYadav pic.twitter.com/vRyqUaKhwm
The Congress lashed out at the chief minister and sought his resignation.
“This is Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. See his shamelessness – when a woman doctor came to collect her appointment letter, he pulled her hijab. The man occupying the highest position in Bihar is indulging in such a despicable thing. Just think how safe women would be in the state? Nitish should immediately resign for such a conduct. Such misdeed could not be forgiven,” Congress posted on X along with the video.
Sources in the government told ETV Bharat that Nitish is said to be suffering from dementia (Alzheimer’s disease) for the last couple of years and such activities could be its symptoms, or a fallout of the affliction. He had often been seen chewing his mouth, rubbing his stomach or trying to touch the feet of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with them.
ये बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2025
इनकी बेशर्मी देखिए- एक महिला डॉक्टर जब अपना नियुक्ति पत्र लेने आई तो नीतीश कुमार ने उनका हिजाब खींच लिया।
बिहार के सबसे बड़े पद पर बैठा हुआ आदमी सरेआम ऐसी नीच हरकत कर रहा है। सोचिए- राज्य में महिलाएं कितनी सुरक्षित होंगी?
नीतीश कुमार… pic.twitter.com/2AO6czZfAA
The Opposition had repeatedly raised the issue of his mental health during the previous Lok Sabha election and the recent Bihar Assembly poll. However, there has been no medical bulletin on the chief minister’s health in the recent past, nor has there been any official statement about his condition or treatment.
