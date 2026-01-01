ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Poorer Than Most Of His Ministers, Ashok Choudhary Wealthiest As Bihar CM And His Cabinet Disclose Assets

Patna: Nitish Kumar may be the chief minister, but he is poorer than most of his ministers. Only three members of his Cabinet – sugarcane industries minister Sanjay Kumar, labour resources minister Sanjay Singh Tiger, and dairy, fisheries, animal resources minister Surendra Mehta – have less movable and immovable assets than him.

This revelation came to light as Nitish and his 25 ministers made their assets public late on Wednesday evening. The move adhered to the Bihar government’s policy since January 2011, which requires the ministers to declare their wealth annually, and is aimed at increasing transparency in public governance and fighting corruption.

Nitish’s Wealth

CM Nitish Kumar's assets are worth Rs 1.66 crore, which shows an increase of Rs 68,455 over the previous declaration in 2024. He has Rs 20,552 cash in hand, movable assets amounting to Rs 17.66 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.48 crore. He has three bank accounts having total deposits of around Rs 58,000.

The chief minister also owns a car purchased in 2015 for Rs 11.33 lakh. He has two gold rings worth 20 grams and a pearl-studded silver ring worth Rs two lakh. Other movable property includes an air-conditioner, computer, air-cooler, treadmill, exercising bicycle, washing machine, microwave oven, 10 cows, 13 calves, and a fodder-cutting machine. He had 12 cows and nine calves last year.

As far as immovable property is concerned, Nitish, who is also Janata Dal United (JDU) national president, has no agricultural land, but owns a 1000 square feet flat in an apartment at Sansad Vihar Cooperative Group Housing Society at Dwarka in New Delhi. It was purchased at a cost of Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004.

It was also found that Nitish has put no money in shares, mutual funds, insurance policies, nor has he invested in other saving instruments of banks and post offices.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Deputy chief minister–cum–home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary has total assets worth Rs 6.38 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.18 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.20 crore. He has Rs 1.35 lakh cash in hand, while his wife Kumari Mamata has Rs 35,000 cash in hand.

Samrat, his wife and two dependent children have investments worth around Rs 1.17 crore in equity funds, retirement fund, life insurance policies, and other savings instruments.

Samrat and Mamata both own gold ornaments valued at Rs 20 lakh each. His wife also has around 500 grams of silver worth Rs 50,000.

He has four bank accounts with deposits amounting to Rs 17.44 lakh, while his wife has Rs 6.41 lakh in five bank accounts. Their two children have around Rs 2.41 lakh deposited in their bank accounts. He bought a 1450 square feet flat in the name of his wife at Gola Road in Patna in 2021 for Rs 29 lakh.

The deputy chief minister, whose portfolio includes the police and has been tasked with crime control in the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, also owns a rifle and a revolver. He also has an SUV (special utility vehicle) purchased in 2023.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

The other deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and his wife Sushila Devi have total assets worth Rs 8.81 crore, including movable property worth Rs 5.13 crore and immovable property worth Rs 3.68 crore. Both have invested around Rs 92 lakh chiefly in pharmaceutical firm Shiva Biogenetic and construction firm Tribhuvan Development and Construction Private Limited.