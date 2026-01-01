Nitish Poorer Than Most Of His Ministers, Ashok Choudhary Wealthiest As Bihar CM And His Cabinet Disclose Assets
Rural works minister and JDU leader Ashok Choudhary is the wealthiest in Nitish’s cabinet, with a declared total assets of Rs 42.68 crore.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 1, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Patna: Nitish Kumar may be the chief minister, but he is poorer than most of his ministers. Only three members of his Cabinet – sugarcane industries minister Sanjay Kumar, labour resources minister Sanjay Singh Tiger, and dairy, fisheries, animal resources minister Surendra Mehta – have less movable and immovable assets than him.
This revelation came to light as Nitish and his 25 ministers made their assets public late on Wednesday evening. The move adhered to the Bihar government’s policy since January 2011, which requires the ministers to declare their wealth annually, and is aimed at increasing transparency in public governance and fighting corruption.
Nitish’s Wealth
CM Nitish Kumar's assets are worth Rs 1.66 crore, which shows an increase of Rs 68,455 over the previous declaration in 2024. He has Rs 20,552 cash in hand, movable assets amounting to Rs 17.66 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.48 crore. He has three bank accounts having total deposits of around Rs 58,000.
The chief minister also owns a car purchased in 2015 for Rs 11.33 lakh. He has two gold rings worth 20 grams and a pearl-studded silver ring worth Rs two lakh. Other movable property includes an air-conditioner, computer, air-cooler, treadmill, exercising bicycle, washing machine, microwave oven, 10 cows, 13 calves, and a fodder-cutting machine. He had 12 cows and nine calves last year.
As far as immovable property is concerned, Nitish, who is also Janata Dal United (JDU) national president, has no agricultural land, but owns a 1000 square feet flat in an apartment at Sansad Vihar Cooperative Group Housing Society at Dwarka in New Delhi. It was purchased at a cost of Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004.
It was also found that Nitish has put no money in shares, mutual funds, insurance policies, nor has he invested in other saving instruments of banks and post offices.
Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
Deputy chief minister–cum–home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary has total assets worth Rs 6.38 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.18 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.20 crore. He has Rs 1.35 lakh cash in hand, while his wife Kumari Mamata has Rs 35,000 cash in hand.
Samrat, his wife and two dependent children have investments worth around Rs 1.17 crore in equity funds, retirement fund, life insurance policies, and other savings instruments.
Samrat and Mamata both own gold ornaments valued at Rs 20 lakh each. His wife also has around 500 grams of silver worth Rs 50,000.
He has four bank accounts with deposits amounting to Rs 17.44 lakh, while his wife has Rs 6.41 lakh in five bank accounts. Their two children have around Rs 2.41 lakh deposited in their bank accounts. He bought a 1450 square feet flat in the name of his wife at Gola Road in Patna in 2021 for Rs 29 lakh.
The deputy chief minister, whose portfolio includes the police and has been tasked with crime control in the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, also owns a rifle and a revolver. He also has an SUV (special utility vehicle) purchased in 2023.
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha
The other deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and his wife Sushila Devi have total assets worth Rs 8.81 crore, including movable property worth Rs 5.13 crore and immovable property worth Rs 3.68 crore. Both have invested around Rs 92 lakh chiefly in pharmaceutical firm Shiva Biogenetic and construction firm Tribhuvan Development and Construction Private Limited.
Vijay himself has been a builder, while his family members are into pharmaceutical business.
Vijay’s movable property includes one firm Shiva Enterprises registered in the name of his wife. It had a capital balance of Rs 2.41 crore as on March 31 last year. He and his wife have Rs 88,560 and Rs 67,528 cash in hand, respectively. The deputy chief minister owns a rifle and a revolver.
As per Vijay’s declaration, he and his wife own agricultural land in Lakhisarai district and Mokama in Patna district, non-agricultural land plots at Dattawadi in Pune, Patna, and Barh in Patna district, as well as commercial and residential buildings at various places in Patna and Lakhisarai. They also have ancestral agricultural and non-agricultural land in Patna, Barh and Mokama.
Ashok Choudhary – The Wealthiest
Rural works minister and JDU leader Ashok Choudhary is the wealthiest in Nitish’s cabinet. He, his wife Neeta Keshkar Choudhary, and two dependent daughters Mahika and Deshna have a total wealth of Rs 42.68 crore.
Their eldest daughter Shambhavi Choudhary is an MP from Samastipur and is married, and lives separately with husband and in-laws.
Ashok and Neeta have Rs 53 lakh and Rs 22.54 crore, respectively, deposited in various bank accounts. Their two dependent daughters have a total of around Rs 23 lakh deposited in their bank accounts. The family members own 1.2 kg of gold among themselves.
The minister has invested around Rs 10 lakh in shares and bonds, while his wife has invested over Rs 2 lakh in them. Neeta owns Rs 1.82 crore worth property in a residential building and two shops worth Rs 34 lakh in a commercial building in Patna.
Other Ministers
Sports minister and Commonwealth Games gold medalist in shooting, Shreyasi Singh, has movable property worth Rs 1.54 crore and immovable property worth Rs 6.9 crore, including one bigha of land at Mehrauli and a flat at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi, a market complex at Giddhaur in Jaumi district, commercial property at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as well as, ancestral house and farm land at Giddhaur.
Shreyasi, 34, has shown the immovable assets under Hindu United Family. She belongs to a royal family and her deceased father Digvijay Singh was an MP and Union minister. Her mother was also an MP. She has an elder sister Mansi Singh.
Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Castes welfare minister Rama Nishad’s movable and immovable assets are worth around Rs 32 crore. But she tops the ministers’ chart in possessing gold jewellery. She owns two kilograms of gold ornaments, while her husband and former MP Ajay Nishad has 750 grams of gold jewellery.
Food and Consumer protection minister Leshi Singh is worth Rs 3.48 crore, but owns a costly SUV and two trucks. Wife of slain don Butan Singh, she owns a rifle and a double barrel gun as well.
Only three members of Nitish cabinet – sugarcane industries minister Sanjay Kumar (Rs 23.85 lakh), labour resources minister Sanjay Singh Tiger (Rs 32.61 lakh), and dairy, fisheries and animal resources minister Surendra Mehta (Rs 97.64 lakh) are not crorepatis.