ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar's Last Cabinet Meeting Turns Emotional; He Assures Ministers Of Continued Guidance

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s last cabinet turned into an emotional occasion as he informed his ministers about his decision to resign later in the day. They all expressed gratitude with folded hands and moist eyes for developing Bihar, while he thanked them for their cooperation.

Though the meeting was to start at 11 AM, it began a few minutes late and lasted barely 15 minutes. Nitish informed the Council of Ministers about his decision to resign from the post of the chief minister. The ministers, in turn, unanimously passed a resolution to thank him for his massive contributions towards the development of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's last Cabinet meeting was an emotional one (ETV Bharat)

Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as the member of the Rajya Sabha after he was elected from Bihar. "Nitish ji expressed his gratitude to his cabinet colleagues, the people of the state, officers and employees. It was a very emotional moment as he shared his feelings. Everybody present at the meeting became emotional and expressed their gratitude with folded hands," Bihar agriculture minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kripal Yadav said after the cabinet meeting.

Bihar cabinet ministers seeing off Nitish Kumar at the state secretaria (ETV Bharat)

Senior Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader and food and consumer protection minister Leshi Singh described the last cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish as an emotional moment for her and entire Bihar.