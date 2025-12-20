ETV Bharat / bharat

Insult To Islam, Women, Setting A Wrong Precedent: Islamic Scholars, Civil Society, Women's Activists Weigh In On Nitish Kumar Hijab Row

Patna: The row over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling off the hijab of a female Muslim doctor's face, while distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors in Patna on December 15, shows no signs of abating. Even as the video of the incident went viral, and became a topic of heated debate on social media, it was picked up by both Indian and international legacy media, including those from Muslim-majority countries, further inflaming passions.

With condemnation pouring in from several quarters, including Opposition leaders, the doctor under the spoilight, Dr. Nusrat Parveen, first hinted she wouldn't join the service as she felt insulted, and then reportedly indicated she is ready to forget the incident and join her position at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) under Government Tibbi College, Patna, which is India's first government Unani college.

Meanwhile, thrown on the backfoot, the government avoided making any official comment, while leaders and supporters of the ruling dispensation proffered a series of often self-contradictory explanations and rebuttals as civil society and women's groups kept the issue alive.

At the centre of the controversy is an Islamic item of clothing for women, and religious diktats around it. So ETV Bharat sought the opinions of Muslim scholars across the country about the controversy. Here's what they had to say:

'Hijab Is An Order In Islam'

While Mufti Ubaidullah Sahib, a Muslim scholar at the mosque in Patna Haj Bhavan, is not speaking against the CM, he clearly states that the hijab holds special significance in Islam. He said the hijab is an order in Islam; the more respect given to it, the more beneficial it is for all. "Respecting the hijab brings peace. Let's no make a big issue out of it," he said.

Mohammad Asif Wasi, Joint Secretary of the Patna Gandhi Museum, said the behaviour was unexpected from a Chief Minister. He said while Nitish Kumar has done a lot of work for the social and economic upliftment of women, the way he pulled the hijab has sent a negative message everywhere, that is bound to cause harm. "If a Muslim woman is wearing a veil, and you want to object to it, you can ask her to remove the hijab following protocol, as it is done for security reasons. But the way it was pulled from her face is unfortunate for a civilised society, reminiscent of the incident involving Draupadi in the Mahabharata. The CM should apologise," said Wasi.

Islamic scholar Syed Asghar Ali Qazi said, "In a country where women are considered a symbol of power, such incidents are unacceptable and bring shame upon the country."

Not all Muslim scholars wanted to get involved in the controversy. Imtiaz Ahmed, former director of the Patna Khuda Bakhsh Library, said, "If I say anything, it will lead to controversy on religious and political grounds, so I won't comment on this."

"There is no issue at all. Everyone knows the CM's health is not good. He lowered the hijab to see her face while giving the appointment letter. Only some fundamentalists are creating this controversy," said Dr. Ejaz Ali, renowned surgeon.

'Considerable Anger In The Muslim Community'

Islamic scholars in Delhi have also expressed their displeasure over the issue. Haji Nazim Khan said, "In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Muslim community showed faith in Nitish Kumar and helped him become the CM of Bihar for the 10th time. The Muslim community respects him from the bottom of their hearts, but the way he recently pulled the woman's hijab, has caused considerable anger."

"If there was a problem, they could have respectfully asked her to remove it. If she felt comfortable, she would have complied with the CM's request. The CM's act is regrettable and unacceptable," the Islamic scholar added.