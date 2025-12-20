Insult To Islam, Women, Setting A Wrong Precedent: Islamic Scholars, Civil Society, Women's Activists Weigh In On Nitish Kumar Hijab Row
Over the past two years, the Bihar CM's behaviour towards women has repeatedly been put under the scanner.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Patna: The row over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling off the hijab of a female Muslim doctor's face, while distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors in Patna on December 15, shows no signs of abating. Even as the video of the incident went viral, and became a topic of heated debate on social media, it was picked up by both Indian and international legacy media, including those from Muslim-majority countries, further inflaming passions.
With condemnation pouring in from several quarters, including Opposition leaders, the doctor under the spoilight, Dr. Nusrat Parveen, first hinted she wouldn't join the service as she felt insulted, and then reportedly indicated she is ready to forget the incident and join her position at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) under Government Tibbi College, Patna, which is India's first government Unani college.
Meanwhile, thrown on the backfoot, the government avoided making any official comment, while leaders and supporters of the ruling dispensation proffered a series of often self-contradictory explanations and rebuttals as civil society and women's groups kept the issue alive.
At the centre of the controversy is an Islamic item of clothing for women, and religious diktats around it. So ETV Bharat sought the opinions of Muslim scholars across the country about the controversy. Here's what they had to say:
'Hijab Is An Order In Islam'
While Mufti Ubaidullah Sahib, a Muslim scholar at the mosque in Patna Haj Bhavan, is not speaking against the CM, he clearly states that the hijab holds special significance in Islam. He said the hijab is an order in Islam; the more respect given to it, the more beneficial it is for all. "Respecting the hijab brings peace. Let's no make a big issue out of it," he said.
Mohammad Asif Wasi, Joint Secretary of the Patna Gandhi Museum, said the behaviour was unexpected from a Chief Minister. He said while Nitish Kumar has done a lot of work for the social and economic upliftment of women, the way he pulled the hijab has sent a negative message everywhere, that is bound to cause harm. "If a Muslim woman is wearing a veil, and you want to object to it, you can ask her to remove the hijab following protocol, as it is done for security reasons. But the way it was pulled from her face is unfortunate for a civilised society, reminiscent of the incident involving Draupadi in the Mahabharata. The CM should apologise," said Wasi.
Islamic scholar Syed Asghar Ali Qazi said, "In a country where women are considered a symbol of power, such incidents are unacceptable and bring shame upon the country."
Not all Muslim scholars wanted to get involved in the controversy. Imtiaz Ahmed, former director of the Patna Khuda Bakhsh Library, said, "If I say anything, it will lead to controversy on religious and political grounds, so I won't comment on this."
"There is no issue at all. Everyone knows the CM's health is not good. He lowered the hijab to see her face while giving the appointment letter. Only some fundamentalists are creating this controversy," said Dr. Ejaz Ali, renowned surgeon.
'Considerable Anger In The Muslim Community'
Islamic scholars in Delhi have also expressed their displeasure over the issue. Haji Nazim Khan said, "In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Muslim community showed faith in Nitish Kumar and helped him become the CM of Bihar for the 10th time. The Muslim community respects him from the bottom of their hearts, but the way he recently pulled the woman's hijab, has caused considerable anger."
"If there was a problem, they could have respectfully asked her to remove it. If she felt comfortable, she would have complied with the CM's request. The CM's act is regrettable and unacceptable," the Islamic scholar added.
Feroz Bakht Ahmed, former Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, said while Nitish was doing good work, the manner in which he removed the hijab with his own hands, was un-Islamic and illegal.
However, he also felt that the argument being proffered in Nitish's defense is also valid. "You can't wear a hijab, veil, bangle, or saffron/green dupatta at a government programme. Supreme Court Justice Fatima Bibi also wore a hijab, but she would remove it while sitting on the judge's bench, and would put it back on after leaving the court premises," said Ahmed.
'Wrong Precedent, An Insult On A Woman's Dignity'
Journalist and poet Mahtab Alam from Madhya Pradesh said the Constitution allows every community to live in this country according to their customs and traditions, and that the CM is the protector of these traditions. If CM Nitish Kumar had any doubts, he should have simply asked her to remove the hijab, Alam said.
Poet Badr Wasti said given that the CM is an elderly person, such behavior is unexpected from him. And because he holds a responsible position, there's fear that others might now follow. "People are inspired by those who hold important positions. Only he knows his true intentions, but he's set a wrong precedent," said Wasti.
Muslim scholars and women in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra, have also condemned the incident, saying hijab is part of the country's culture. Scholar Naushad Usman said Nitish, by virtue of holding an important position, should have respected the country's culture. "It is important to view this incident not as a Hindu-Muslim issue, but as an insult to women. Action should be taken against such people. Call it hijab or ghoonghat, it protects a woman's dignity," call officer at the Islamic Information Center, Maharashtra, said.
Shaista Qadri, coordinator of the women's department of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, condemned the incident and invoked the Constitution, describing the hijab as "our culture".
Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack in Odisha, Sophia Firdous, condemned the Bihar Chief Minister's act, saying no one has the right to touch a woman without her consent. "It's a sign of his sick mentality. He should apologise," said Firdous.
A History Of Awkward Acts
Nitish Kumar has been in the news for one reason or another for the past two years, especially over his behaviour towards women. His statement in the Bihar Assembly in November 2023, while explaining how an educated woman can control population growth with a series of graphic remarks and gestures, had caused considerable controversy. With Nitish being aligned with the Mahagathbandhan at the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his displeasure at the incident, after which, the CM had apologised.
There were other incidents since then, including the time he was seen grabbing and turning a woman towards the camera for a photo, or of him putting a garland around the neck of BJP candidate Rama Nishad during an election rally in October 2025, all of which have constantly kept him in the crosshairs of the Opposition.
For some time now, the Opposition has, in fact, been demanding that a health bulletin of the Chief Minister be released. The latest incident has once again energised them to make similar demands.
